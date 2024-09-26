ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $8 billion

Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost $8 billion

US President Joe Biden announces a new $7.9 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense, drones, ammunition, and expanded training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

US President Joe Biden has announced a new $7.9 billion aid package for Ukraine and other support, the White House said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"I am proud to welcome President Zelensky back to the White House today. For nearly three years, the United States has united the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom from Russian aggression, and my administration's top priority has been to provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win. During this time, Ukraine has won the battle of Kyiv, regained more than half of the territory seized by Russia at the beginning of the war, and maintained its sovereignty and independence. But there is still much work to be done. That's why today I'm announcing a sharp increase in security assistance to Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war," Biden said in a statement.

For example, the US President indicated that he announced today that he "has directed the Department of Defense to release all remaining security assistance funding that has been allocated to Ukraine through the end of my term. As part of this effort, the Department of Defense will release the remaining funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative for Ukraine by the end of this year.

"I have also authorized $5.5 billion in Presidential Authorization...to ensure that this authority does not expire so that my administration can fully utilize the funding appropriated by Congress to support the reduction of U.S. equipment to Ukraine and then replenish U.S. stockpiles," Biden said in a statement.

"The U.S. Department of Defense is announcing $2.4 billion in security assistance through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which will provide Ukraine with additional air defense, unmanned aerial systems, and air-to-ground munitions, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense industrial base and support its maintenance and sustainment requirements," Biden said in a statement.

"To enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with long-range Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) munitions," Biden said in a statement.

"To further strengthen Ukraine's air defense, I have directed the Department of Defense to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot battery and provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles. This builds on my decision earlier this year to redirect U.S. air defense exports to Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional Patriot and AMRAAM missiles over the next year and help Ukraine protect its cities and people," the U.S. president said in a statement.

Biden said that "to build the capacity of the Ukrainian Air Force, he instructed the Defense Department to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of 18 more pilots next year.

"To combat Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, the U.S. Department of Justice, Department of Treasury, and the U.S. Secret Service today took down a global cryptocurrency network in coordination with international partners. The United States will continue to raise the price for Russia for its war in Ukraine and deprive Russia's military-industrial base of resources," Biden said in a statement.

"Next month, I will convene a meeting of the leaders of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine in Germany to coordinate the efforts of more than 50 countries that support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. With these actions, I am sending a clear message: The United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war," the US President emphasized in his statement.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

