The US allocates new military aid to Ukraine for $375 million

The United States has announced new security assistance to Ukraine worth $375 million. This was reported by the Pentagon, according to UNN.

Details

President Joe Biden's administration has officially confirmed a new $375 million security assistance package for Ukraine.

The main elements of this package include military equipment, which includes air-to-ground ammunition, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition; Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems; armored vehicles, including light tactical vehicles, M1117 Armored Security Vehicles and MRAPs; patrol boats, demolition equipment and spare parts.

This package is the 66th to be transferred to Ukraine from the US Department of Defense reserves since August 2021.

Tomorrow, the US plans to announce an aid package for Ukraine worth more than $8 billion