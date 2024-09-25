Tomorrow, the US plans to announce an aid package for Ukraine worth more than $8 billion

The United States will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $8 billion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to reports, the United States plans to announce a new large-scale military aid package worth more than $8 billion on Thursday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is currently negotiating with Congress to ensure that $5.6 billion of this aid can be used before September 30, when the federal fiscal year ends and the relevant authority expires.

