Tomorrow, the US plans to announce an aid package for Ukraine worth more than $8 billion
Kyiv • UNN
The US plans to announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth more than $8 billion during Zelenskiy's visit to Washington. The Biden administration is negotiating with Congress to use $5.6 billion by the end of the fiscal year.
The United States will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth more than $8 billion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to reports, the United States plans to announce a new large-scale military aid package worth more than $8 billion on Thursday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington.
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is currently negotiating with Congress to ensure that $5.6 billion of this aid can be used before September 30, when the federal fiscal year ends and the relevant authority expires.
US Republican congressmen investigate Zelenskyy's visit to Pennsylvania25.09.24, 22:11 • 50466 views