In the United States, representatives of the Republican Party have initiated an investigation into the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania, where he visited a weapons factory. UNN reports with reference to a statement of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

On September 25, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer launched an investigation into the Biden-Harris administration, which, according to Republicans, used taxpayer funds to transport the President of Ukraine to Pennsylvania to "participate in the 2024 vice presidential campaign."

Comer has requested documents from the White House, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Justice regarding Washington's alleged misuse of state resources and is demanding all records and information about the visit.

At the same time, the Republican recalled that in 2019, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached President Donald J. Trump for abuse of power on the theory that he tried to use a foreign leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to benefit his 2020 presidential campaign.

As you know, during his visit to the United States , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a plant in Pennsylvaniathat produces artillery shells for the Ukrainian military and announced plans to increase production.

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump saidthat Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to win the upcoming US presidential election