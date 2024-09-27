Syrsky discussed the situation on the battlefield with the Chief of the Slovak General Staff

On Friday, September 27, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko. In particular, the military discussed the effectiveness of the weapons provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the Slovak Republic. Syrsky said this on Facebook, UNN reports .

Details

He held an effective meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko. Briefed him on the course of hostilities in different areas of the frontline. He emphasized the violation of International Humanitarian Law and war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers. Spoke about the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Syrsky said.

He also noted that this is the third personal visit of General Daniel Zmeko since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation

Noted the effectiveness of the combat use of weapons provided by the Slovak Republic. Agreed with General Daniel Zmeko on further joint efforts to deepen the development of Ukrainian-Slovak military cooperation - Syrsky summarized.

Recall

