Syrsky discussed the situation on the battlefield with the Chief of the Slovak General Staff

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 95316 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106793 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172297 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140705 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112131 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174956 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 44700 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114364 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 64212 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 70650 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 37643 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172297 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174956 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191106 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143242 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143109 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147730 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139086 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155896 views
Actual
Syrsky discussed the situation on the battlefield with the Chief of the Slovak General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13335 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic General Daniel Zmeko the effectiveness of weapons provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the Slovak Republic.

On Friday, September 27, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko. In particular, the military discussed the effectiveness of the weapons provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the Slovak Republic. Syrsky said this on Facebook, UNN reports .

Details

He held an effective meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, General Daniel Zmeko. Briefed him on the course of hostilities in different areas of the frontline. He emphasized the violation of International Humanitarian Law and war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers. Spoke about the current needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- Syrsky said. 

He also noted that this is the third personal visit of General Daniel Zmeko since the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation

Noted the effectiveness of the combat use of weapons provided by the Slovak Republic.  Agreed with General Daniel Zmeko on further joint efforts to deepen the development of Ukrainian-Slovak military cooperation

- Syrsky summarized. 

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has announced an extension of the basic general military training period. The project will be launched in October-November this year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

