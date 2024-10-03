118 combat engagements in the frontline: the biggest hostile activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline. The greatest hostile activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists attacked twice near Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector: the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka. Four battles are currently underway.

In the Liman sector: the enemy fired 14 times near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Makiivka and Torske. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Ivanivske, Kalynivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector: the occupants attacked 20 times near Diliyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka. Four attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector: enemy forces tried 29 times to break through the defense near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector: the enemy attacked 17 times near Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Zhelanne Druhe and Katerynivka. Six battles are currently ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction: the invaders fought near Bohoyavlenka. They failed in three engagements, one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector: One enemy attempt to advance towards our positions near Kamianske continues.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: terrorists did not conduct any offensive actions.

