118 combat engagements in the frontline: the biggest hostile activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83398 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157738 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132882 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140111 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137552 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177528 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111883 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169011 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104668 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137355 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136829 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 73523 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105321 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107518 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157748 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196509 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185588 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136829 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137355 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136417 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153432 views
Actual
118 combat engagements in the frontline: the biggest hostile activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

118 combat engagements in the frontline: the biggest hostile activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19396 views

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, with the highest level of hostile activity in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, in particular in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk sectors.

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline. The greatest hostile activity remains in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists attacked twice near Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector: the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Andriivka, Pishchane and Stelmakhivka. Four battles are currently underway.

In the Liman sector: the enemy fired 14 times near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Makiivka and Torske. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Ivanivske, Kalynivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector: the occupants attacked 20 times near Diliyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka. Four attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector: enemy forces tried 29 times to break through the defense near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretske, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector: the enemy attacked 17 times near Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Zhelanne Druhe and Katerynivka. Six battles are currently ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction: the invaders fought near Bohoyavlenka. They failed in three engagements, one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector: One enemy attempt to advance towards our positions near Kamianske continues.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: terrorists did not conduct any offensive actions.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 57 combat engagements took place, the hottest spot is Kurakhove sector02.10.24, 17:27 • 20105 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising