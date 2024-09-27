ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian army shells Donetsk region 27 times in 24 hours: four killed and 11 wounded

Russian army shells Donetsk region 27 times in 24 hours: four killed and 11 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18846 views

On September 26, Russian troops fired 27 times at settlements in Donetsk region. The attacks killed 4 civilians, injured 11, and damaged dozens of buildings and infrastructure.

On September 26, Russian troops fired 27 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. Four local residents were killed  and 11 others were injured as a result of the enemy attacks. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On September 26, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk, and 1 in Chasovyi Yar and Siversk. Another 11 people were wounded in the region over the day

-  wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 27 is as follows:

  • Pokrovsk district. A person was wounded in Kurakhivka, 10 houses were damaged, Kurakhove, Trudove, Dachne, Dalne and Sontsivka were shelled. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad, 7 houses were damaged. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were wounded and an administrative building was damaged.
  • Kramatorsk district. In Novyi Lyman TG, 3 houses were destroyed, 2 houses were damaged in Kryvyi Rih, and 1 house was damaged in Ozerne. In Rayhorodk of Mykolaiv TG, 83 houses were damaged, including 8 destroyed. In Tarasivka of Illinivska TG, 10 objects were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 5 private houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and in Viroliubivka, a house and a power line were damaged.
  • Bakhmut district. A person died in Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Toretsk 2 people were killed and 2 wounded, a house was damaged. In Chasovyi Yar, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 11 houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged.

Over the past day, Russians fired 27 times at localities in Donetsk region. 1548 people were evacuated, including 51 children. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
siverskSiversk
toretskToretsk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk

