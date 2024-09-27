Russian army shells Donetsk region 27 times in 24 hours: four killed and 11 wounded

On September 26, Russian troops fired 27 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. Four local residents were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of the enemy attacks. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

On September 26, Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk, and 1 in Chasovyi Yar and Siversk. Another 11 people were wounded in the region over the day - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, the operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 27 is as follows:

Pokrovsk district. A person was wounded in Kurakhivka, 10 houses were damaged, Kurakhove, Trudove, Dachne, Dalne and Sontsivka were shelled. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad, 7 houses were damaged. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were wounded and an administrative building was damaged.

Kramatorsk district. In Novyi Lyman TG, 3 houses were destroyed, 2 houses were damaged in Kryvyi Rih, and 1 house was damaged in Ozerne. In Rayhorodk of Mykolaiv TG, 83 houses were damaged, including 8 destroyed. In Tarasivka of Illinivska TG, 10 objects were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 5 private houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and in Viroliubivka, a house and a power line were damaged.

Bakhmut district. A person died in Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. In Toretsk 2 people were killed and 2 wounded, a house was damaged. In Chasovyi Yar, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 11 houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged.

Over the past day, Russians fired 27 times at localities in Donetsk region. 1548 people were evacuated, including 51 children.

