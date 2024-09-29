General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place over the last day, occupants are actively attacking in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 68 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The occupants are actively attacking at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, UNN reports, citing information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The aggressor also continues to use artillery and aviation. Today, about 20 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions suffered from artillery and mortar attacks. In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on Kucherivka, Shalyhyno, Obody, Esman, Studenka and Revyakyne," the General Staff said in a statement.

Details

One firefight took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk. The invaders also launched two air strikes on Vovchansk and Muravske.

Six combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Vyshneve, Kucherivka, Kruhliakivka and Lozova. Two occupants' attacks are currently underway.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Liman sector. The enemy stormed near Makiivka, Zarichne, Bilohorivka and Nevske, where the fighting is still ongoing. In addition, the invaders launched six multiple rocket launchers in the vicinity of Novoyehorivka.

Four firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Russian troops attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora, where one attack is still ongoing. In addition, the invaders launched 18 multiple rocket launchers at Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Half of the engagements are over, three are ongoing. The aggressor's aircraft also dropped UAVs near Katerynivka and Toretsk and launched 24 NARs at Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 13 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka and Selydove. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and repelled 11 attacks, while two battles are ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked 17 times near Tsukuryno, Oleksandropol, Heorhiivka, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. Thirteen attempts to advance were repelled, four are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Katerynivka and Yelizavetivka 11 times. Nine battles were completed, two are still ongoing. In addition, using aviation, the invaders fired NARs in the areas of Rivne, Novodarivka and Zolota Niva.

Three firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. The enemy conducted offensive actions in the area of Novodanylivka. The enemy also conducted three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Mala Tokmachka.

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged.