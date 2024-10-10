General Staff: 119 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline today. The Kurakhove sector saw the most combat engagements of varying intensity. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the invaders attacked 4 times in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhy. The settlements of Tsupivka, Lyptsi and Slatyno came under bombardment.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 17 times near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Novoosynove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, the aggressor fired 18 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka and Torske. Fighting continues near Druzhelyubivka and Novosadove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 7 hostile attacks took place in the area of Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar, Oleksandr-Shultyno, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 25. The invaders continue their offensive near Sukhoi Balka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Selydove. Terrorists have concentrated their main efforts near Selydove, where two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhivka sector, 31 attempts to seize Ukrainian positions were recorded, three of which are still ongoing. The occupants were most active in the areas of Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryno, Horishne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, enemy forces attacked 6 times in the area of Bohoyavlenka.

