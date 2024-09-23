ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
800-year-old stone woman evacuated from Donetsk region to Dnipro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23032 views

An 800-year-old stone sculpture of a Polovtsian warrior weighing half a ton has been evacuated from the frontline area of Pokrovsk district to Dnipro. The statue will be preserved and stored in a museum until the security situation improves.

On September 23, an 800-year-old stone sculpture was evacuated from the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region to Dnipro. It weighs about half a ton. It was transported from the frontline territory by soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

The sculpture is a male sculpture that symbolizes a warrior, said Oleksandr Starik, acting director of the Yavornytsky National Museum in Dnipro. According to him, this is evidenced by the helmet and other elements of ammunition, as well as the hairstyle - three braids.

"This is the 12th sculpture from the territory of Donetsk region that has been transferred to us for temporary storage. It is a sculpture of good preservation, we can see its external features, we can see that it is a Polovtsian warrior - we know about his hairstyle, the belt system on which the knives were attached. Such statues are indeed very rare. We are lucky - not only historians, but also all citizens, because these are monuments that need to be preserved," he said.

Baba already has damage from a likely mortar attack from World War II, the military said.

In Dnipro, the statues from Donetsk region will be preserved and temporarily stored in order to return to their homeland after the security situation changes.

Donetsk authorities have repeatedly stated that there are no safe places left in the region, and have called for evacuations. In early September, due to the Russian offensive and security concerns, Ukrzaliznytsia canceled the evacuation train from Pokrovsk and now the starting point of its route is Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, more than 100 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Evacuation by road, including buses, remains available.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCulture
3rd-assault-brigade3rd Assault Brigade
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
dniproDnipro
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
pavlohradPavlohrad
donetskDonetsk

