On September 23, an 800-year-old stone sculpture was evacuated from the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region to Dnipro. It weighs about half a ton. It was transported from the frontline territory by soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

The sculpture is a male sculpture that symbolizes a warrior, said Oleksandr Starik, acting director of the Yavornytsky National Museum in Dnipro. According to him, this is evidenced by the helmet and other elements of ammunition, as well as the hairstyle - three braids.

"This is the 12th sculpture from the territory of Donetsk region that has been transferred to us for temporary storage. It is a sculpture of good preservation, we can see its external features, we can see that it is a Polovtsian warrior - we know about his hairstyle, the belt system on which the knives were attached. Such statues are indeed very rare. We are lucky - not only historians, but also all citizens, because these are monuments that need to be preserved," he said.

Baba already has damage from a likely mortar attack from World War II, the military said.

In Dnipro, the statues from Donetsk region will be preserved and temporarily stored in order to return to their homeland after the security situation changes.

Add

Donetsk authorities have repeatedly stated that there are no safe places left in the region, and have called for evacuations. In early September, due to the Russian offensive and security concerns, Ukrzaliznytsia canceled the evacuation train from Pokrovsk and now the starting point of its route is Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, more than 100 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Evacuation by road, including buses, remains available.