In Poland, photographing critical infrastructure is prohibited: violations are punishable by fines and arrest

Amendments to the laws on the protection of the homeland and counteracting espionage, according to which the photographing of strategic places throughout the country is now prohibited, have entered into force in Poland. They will be marked with a white and red sign with the inscription "Photography is prohibited". Violation of the law is punishable by fines and arrest - the publication notes.

The new rules prohibit photographing approximately 25,000 strategic locations across the country, including facilities where weapons, military equipment and ammunition are manufactured, repaired and stored.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wiesław Kukuła, noted that there is an increase in hostile activity in the country aimed at obtaining confidential information about critical infrastructure. That is why amendments were made to the laws on the protection of the homeland and counteracting espionage.

These are customs and laws that operate in many countries. In fact, they will help strengthen our resilience, the resilience of our infrastructure, the resilience of our Armed Forces and complicate the activities of a potential adversary that may threaten our security - said General Kukuła.

From now on, a photo or video in the wrong place can "cost" from 5 to 20 thousand zlotys in fines. The offender also faces arrest for up to 30 days. Law enforcement officers also have the right to confiscate the device with which the shooting was carried out.

