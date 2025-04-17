Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot air defense systems from the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States, and European countries can finance this.

Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding Patriot systems, we understand that this is a major deficit and a major problem. I see this as part of the security guarantees for our country. For example, the United States, which could realistically guarantee Ukraine Patriot systems from the point of view that they are the owners of the license, the owners of this brand, and Ukraine is ready to buy them, at least 10 systems. I told President Trump about this during our conversation, and he told me that America would work on it. So far, I have no other information besides this. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine understands how many Patriot systems are in the Middle East, Europe, and Asian countries, and therefore Ukraine is conducting various conversations about them.

We are looking everywhere for suitable systems. (...) We are ready to buy. I am conducting separate dialogues with Europeans, because this is a lot of money. If America is ready to sell them, I did not accidentally tell the President of the United States that we would be ready to buy, because I have a dialogue with some countries, they will help Ukraine with financing. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump does not want to transfer additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv, even if he receives 50 billion dollars from EU funds in return. He refused the corresponding profitable deal, while making new accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.