Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot air defense systems from the USA

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11523 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 58000 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57071 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65987 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65466 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59716 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52582 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55735 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58004 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77114 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77088 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22290 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62315 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11675 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14428 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57998 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62332 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77102 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116476 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125102 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3972 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22302 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26732 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121627 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63377 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot air defense systems from the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7084 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Ukraine's readiness to buy at least 10 Patriot systems from the USA. Funding can be provided by European countries.

Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot air defense systems from the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States, and European countries can finance this.

Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding Patriot systems, we understand that this is a major deficit and a major problem. I see this as part of the security guarantees for our country. For example, the United States, which could realistically guarantee Ukraine Patriot systems from the point of view that they are the owners of the license, the owners of this brand, and Ukraine is ready to buy them, at least 10 systems. I told President Trump about this during our conversation, and he told me that America would work on it. So far, I have no other information besides this.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Ukraine understands how many Patriot systems are in the Middle East, Europe, and Asian countries, and therefore Ukraine is conducting various conversations about them.

We are looking everywhere for suitable systems. (...) We are ready to buy. I am conducting separate dialogues with Europeans, because this is a lot of money. If America is ready to sell them, I did not accidentally tell the President of the United States that we would be ready to buy, because I have a dialogue with some countries, they will help Ukraine with financing.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump does not want to transfer additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Kyiv, even if he receives 50 billion dollars from EU funds in return. He refused the corresponding profitable deal, while making new accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
