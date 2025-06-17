Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of June 17, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the activity of two Tu-95MSs that took off from the "Olenya" airfield in the Murmansk region. In case of a missile threat, it will be reported additionally.
On the night of June 17, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its Telegram channel warned of the take-off of 2 Tu-95MS aircraft from the Russian "Olenya" airfield, reports UNN.
The activity of 2 Tu-95MS aircraft from the "Olenya" airfield (Murmansk region) flying in a south-easterly direction has been recorded
"In case of missile threat and launches of cruise missiles, we will inform you additionally. Do not ignore air raid alerts!", the message reads.
Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire16.06.25, 23:40 • 2946 views