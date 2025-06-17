Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of June 17, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its Telegram channel warned of the take-off of 2 Tu-95MS aircraft from the Russian "Olenya" airfield, reports UNN.

The activity of 2 Tu-95MS aircraft from the "Olenya" airfield (Murmansk region) flying in a south-easterly direction has been recorded - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at 00:30.

"In case of missile threat and launches of cruise missiles, we will inform you additionally. Do not ignore air raid alerts!", the message reads.

Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire