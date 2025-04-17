$41.220.04
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11479 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57841 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57019 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65942 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65424 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59706 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77108 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Austria will support the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine, but will not take the initiative - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7470 views

The Austrian Finance Minister stated that the country will support the use of frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to help Ukraine. But Austria will not be the first to take the initiative on this issue.

Austria will support the use of Russian assets to help Ukraine, but will not take the initiative - Minister

The new Austrian Minister of Finance Markus Marterbauer has expressed support for the use of frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to help Ukraine, but noted that his country will not be the first to take the initiative. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

I fundamentally consider these discussions reasonable... If there is a joint decision, Austria will be part of it, but we will not take the initiative.

– said the minister.

Marterbauer made this statement after a meeting of EU finance ministers last week, where they discussed options to increase funding for the rearmament of the European Union in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In particular, Spanish Finance Minister Carlos Cuerpo proposed creating a new EU defense fund, which would be financed by contributions from member states, joint borrowing and the rescue fund of the European Stability Mechanism. The Spanish minister also proposed using part of the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank in Europe worth 200 billion euros ($227 billion) to finance military projects for the benefit of Ukraine. So far, the EU has only used them to generate income.

Like Spain, Austria faces the problem of increasing defense spending. They should increase from 1% to 2% of GDP by 2032, simultaneously with a significant reduction in budget expenditures.

Ukraine received the second tranche of almost $1 billion due to frozen assets of the Russian Federation14.04.25, 20:15 • 9865 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Austria
European Union
Spain
Ukraine
