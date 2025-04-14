Ukraine received the second tranche of almost $1 billion due to frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Ukraine's accounts received the second tranche of 752 million pounds (almost 1 billion US dollars) within the G7 ERA initiative. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

... the second tranche of 752 million pounds was received within the G7 ERA initiative. These funds, secured by income from frozen Russian assets, will be used to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the first tranche in the same amount arrived in Ukraine in March.

In total, Great Britain will pay Ukraine 2.26 billion pounds sterling under this mechanism, Shmyhal added.

The Prime Minister thanked the government of Great Britain and our partners from the G7 for their clear and consistent position ‐ Russian funds should work for Ukraine.

Together with partners, we are carrying out systematic work to ensure that all Russian funds are confiscated and transferred to our state - Shmyhal summarized.

The G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative envisages the use of profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.