Ukraine received the second tranche of almost $1 billion due to frozen assets of the Russian Federation

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3552 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21323 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17482 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22519 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31605 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65547 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61181 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34159 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59710 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107069 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21323 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54371 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65547 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61181 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168003 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25466 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21570 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23173 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25042 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27655 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Ukraine received the second tranche of almost $1 billion due to frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9632 views

The second tranche of 752 million pounds within the G7 ERA initiative has been received on Ukraine's accounts. The funds will be used to strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

Ukraine received the second tranche of almost $1 billion due to frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Ukraine's accounts received the second tranche of 752 million pounds (almost 1 billion US dollars) within the G7 ERA initiative. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

... the second tranche of 752 million pounds was received within the G7 ERA initiative. These funds, secured by income from frozen Russian assets, will be used to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities 

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the first tranche in the same amount arrived in Ukraine in March.

In total, Great Britain will pay Ukraine 2.26 billion pounds sterling under this mechanism, Shmyhal added.

The Prime Minister thanked the government of Great Britain and our partners from the G7 for their clear and consistent position ‐ Russian funds should work for Ukraine.

Together with partners, we are carrying out systematic work to ensure that all Russian funds are confiscated and transferred to our state 

- Shmyhal summarized.

Ukraine has received another €1 billion from the EU from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets09.04.25, 13:23 • 8932 views

Add

The G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative envisages the use of profits from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomy
European Union
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09