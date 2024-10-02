General Staff: 155 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest areas are Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the past 24 hours, 155 clashes took place on the frontline, with 25 each in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, according to the morning report of October 2 from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. In total, 155 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 68 air strikes, including 124 missile launchers. In addition, they fired over 3,810 times at the populated areas and positions of our troops, 124 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

The enemy continued offensive (assault) actions in the Kharkiv sector, with a total of six combat engagements. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 25 enemy attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times near Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Mayske and Markove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Lysivka, Novohrodivka and Selidove. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka and Lysivka, the enemy actively used aviation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Tsukurine, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsky sector, according to updated information, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our positions in the direction of Bohoyavlenka.

Ukrainian positions were attacked seven times in the Orikhiv sector near Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske over the last day.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 air strikes in Kursk region, using 20 guided bombs," the General Staff said.

"Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces," the General Staff said.

The aggressor lost 1130 troops and 32 armored vehicles over the day