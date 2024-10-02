General Staff: 155 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest areas are Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70922 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103936 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138220 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143362 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139131 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173041 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100521 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110200 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112312 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50616 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57226 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182524 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200421 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189329 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142044 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138159 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155035 views
Actual
General Staff: 155 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest areas are Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 155 combat engagements in 24 hours, the hottest areas are Kupiansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34404 views

Over the last day, 155 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 2 missile and 68 air strikes, firing over 3,810 times at Ukrainian positions.

Over the past 24 hours, 155 clashes took place on the frontline, with 25 each in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, according to the morning report of October 2 from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. In total, 155 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 68 air strikes, including 124 missile launchers. In addition, they fired over 3,810 times at the populated areas and positions of our troops, 124 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces, as indicated, carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

The enemy continued offensive (assault) actions in the Kharkiv sector, with a total of six combat engagements. The fighting took place, in particular, in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 25 enemy attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times near Andriivka, Klishchiyivka, Mayske and Markove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Lysivka, Novohrodivka and Selidove. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka and Lysivka, the enemy actively used aviation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Tsukurine, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsky sector, according to updated information, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our positions in the direction of Bohoyavlenka.

Ukrainian positions were attacked seven times in the Orikhiv sector near Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske over the last day.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue their operation in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy launched 15 air strikes in Kursk region, using 20 guided bombs," the General Staff said.

"Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces," the General Staff said.

The aggressor lost 1130 troops and 32 armored vehicles over the day02.10.24, 07:40 • 38771 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising