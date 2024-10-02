The aggressor lost 1130 troops and 32 armored vehicles over the day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of the invaders over the day. The enemy lost 1130 soldiers, 4 tanks, 32 armored vehicles and other equipment. The total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war have reached 655,560 people.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 02/10/24:
- Personnel: 655 560 (+1130).
- Tanks: 8887 (+4).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17579 (+32).
- Artillery systems: 18869 (+14).
- RSVP: 1204
- Air defense means: 963.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 16348 (+26).
- Cruise missiles: 2613.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25692 (+71).
- Special equipment: 3318 (+4).
