General Staff: 110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103938 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167726 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138222 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143362 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139131 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182525 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173041 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100523 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110202 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112313 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50623 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57233 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182525 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200421 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189329 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142011 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142045 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146749 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138160 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155036 views
General Staff: 110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19986 views

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports 110 combat engagements per day. The most intense enemy attacks are in the Pokrovsk sector, where 22 assault operations took place. Fighting continues at the Kupyansk, Lyman and other directions.

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements took place. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists stormed positions in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk 5 times without success. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector: militants conducted 23 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka, 10 attacks are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector: enemy troops attacked 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and in the Serebryansky forest. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector: the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to advance 5 times near Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector: occupants attacked 10 times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Pokrovsk sector: the enemy made a total of 22 assault and offensive actions. The occupants are most active in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka and Lysivka. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector: 21 firefights took place. Eight attacks by the occupation forces near Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka are still ongoing.

On the Vremivsk direction: the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through to Epiphany.

In the Orikhivsk sector: the aggressor made three unsuccessful attacks near Novodanylivka and Mali Shcherbaky. An attack near Kamianske is underway.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 74 combat engagements took place, occupants are active in four sectors

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

