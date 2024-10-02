General Staff: 110 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy is actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements took place. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists stormed positions in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk 5 times without success. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector: militants conducted 23 attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka, 10 attacks are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector: enemy troops attacked 15 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and in the Serebryansky forest. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector: the enemy unsuccessfully attempted to advance 5 times near Chasovyi Yar, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector: occupants attacked 10 times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Fighting continues in five locations.

In the Pokrovsk sector: the enemy made a total of 22 assault and offensive actions. The occupants are most active in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka and Lysivka. Three firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector: 21 firefights took place. Eight attacks by the occupation forces near Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka are still ongoing.

On the Vremivsk direction: the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through to Epiphany.

In the Orikhivsk sector: the aggressor made three unsuccessful attacks near Novodanylivka and Mali Shcherbaky. An attack near Kamianske is underway.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 74 combat engagements took place, occupants are active in four sectors