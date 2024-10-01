General Staff on the situation at the front: 74 combat engagements took place, occupants are active in four sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71141 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103966 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167766 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138243 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143375 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139136 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182541 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112081 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173057 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100535 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110213 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112323 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50698 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57343 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182537 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189340 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142016 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142051 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138165 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155041 views
General Staff on the situation at the front: 74 combat engagements took place, occupants are active in four sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18036 views

There were 74 combat engagements over the last day. The occupants are most active in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Kupyanske and Lyman directions, launching air strikes and artillery shelling at the border areas.

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have taken place at the front. At the same time, the occupants continue to be active on the Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Kupyanske and Lyman directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“The border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, the terrorists hit the areas of Bilopillia, Vyshenyky, Studenka, Pavlivka, Stepne, Tokarivka and Ulanove with guided aerial bombs, dropping 16 unmanned aerial vehicles. A number of localities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Seredyna-Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Halahanivka, Demyanivka and Bachevsk, suffered from the shelling of the terrorist army today. The enemy also launched ten air strikes, using 12 anti-aircraft missiles in Kursk region,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Fighting continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has been trying to advance to our positions in the vicinity of ten settlements throughout the day. Nine enemy attacks are taking place near Sinkivka, Novoosynove, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Kolesnykivka and Stelmakhivka. A total of 17 firefights were registered in the sector.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to ten in the Liman sector. He attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and in Serebryansky forest. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders continue to repel the occupants' attacks near Chasovyi Yar and Hryhorivka. An attack in the direction of Stupochky was repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk sector, seven attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the enemy is still conducting two attacks.

The enemy's activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector . Clashes of varying intensity started 14 times today. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations near Lysivka and Selidove. Occupants' aviation was firing at Chunyshyno with multiple rocket launchers throughout the day.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector . There were 17 combat engagements near Tsukuryno, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka during the day, five occupant's attacks are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor did not conduct any active offensive. Instead, enemy aircraft carried out five strikes in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Temyrivka, Novodarivka and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, three unsuccessful combat engagements took place in the area of Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka. The enemy struck with multiple rocket launchers in Zaporizhzhia.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas, the General Staff added.

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector01.10.24, 08:29 • 16585 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

