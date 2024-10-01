General Staff on the situation at the front: 74 combat engagements took place, occupants are active in four sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have taken place at the front. At the same time, the occupants continue to be active on the Pokrovske, Kurakhove, Kupyanske and Lyman directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“The border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, the terrorists hit the areas of Bilopillia, Vyshenyky, Studenka, Pavlivka, Stepne, Tokarivka and Ulanove with guided aerial bombs, dropping 16 unmanned aerial vehicles. A number of localities in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Seredyna-Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Halahanivka, Demyanivka and Bachevsk, suffered from the shelling of the terrorist army today. The enemy also launched ten air strikes, using 12 anti-aircraft missiles in Kursk region,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. Fighting continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has been trying to advance to our positions in the vicinity of ten settlements throughout the day. Nine enemy attacks are taking place near Sinkivka, Novoosynove, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Kolesnykivka and Stelmakhivka. A total of 17 firefights were registered in the sector.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to ten in the Liman sector. He attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and in Serebryansky forest. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders continue to repel the occupants' attacks near Chasovyi Yar and Hryhorivka. An attack in the direction of Stupochky was repelled by Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk sector, seven attacks took place in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, where the enemy is still conducting two attacks.

The enemy's activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovsk sector . Clashes of varying intensity started 14 times today. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations near Lysivka and Selidove. Occupants' aviation was firing at Chunyshyno with multiple rocket launchers throughout the day.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector . There were 17 combat engagements near Tsukuryno, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka during the day, five occupant's attacks are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor did not conduct any active offensive. Instead, enemy aircraft carried out five strikes in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Temyrivka, Novodarivka and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, three unsuccessful combat engagements took place in the area of Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka. The enemy struck with multiple rocket launchers in Zaporizhzhia.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas, the General Staff added.

General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, most tense situation in the Pokrovsk sector