Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

21 apartment and assets worth millions: a lawyer who previously held senior positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police has been served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1582 views

A former high-ranking official of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police is suspected of illegal enrichment. During his service, he became the owner of property worth over UAH 33 million, which he registered in the names of relatives.

21 apartment and assets worth millions: a lawyer who previously held senior positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police has been served with a notice of suspicion

A lawyer who previously held senior positions in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police has been served with a notice of suspicion. During his illegal service, he became the actual owner of real estate and cars worth more than 33 million hryvnias, including 21 apartments in Lviv and Dnipro. The property was registered in the names of relatives, and the origin of the funds was masked by fictitious loan agreements. This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption, UNN reports.

... a lawyer has been notified of suspicion, who in different years was the deputy head of a law enforcement agency, first in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and later in the Kirovohrad region. During his service, he became the owner of assets worth more than UAH 33 million, including 18 apartments in the center of Lviv, 3 apartments and two parking spaces in a new building in Dnipro, as well as two cars. He registered all assets in the names of close relatives - his wife, mother, mother-in-law and other relatives 

- the SBI said in a statement.

According to the NACP, we are talking about Seat Leon and Range Rover Evoque cars.

The NACP also added that the so-called service lasted in the period "from 2012 to 2023", during which the suspect held various positions in the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the NPU.

For the last three years of his law enforcement career (the suspect - ed.) he headed the criminal police, first in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and later in the Kirovohrad region 

- the committee notes.

The SBU exposed a group of businessmen who were trying to establish the sale of trophy weapons in a number of regions10.06.25, 17:45 • 1094 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Lviv
