The SBU exposed a group of businessmen who were trying to establish the sale of trophy weapons in a number of regions

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7648 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18905 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23259 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 25989 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 29126 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78573 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166954 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121342 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113207 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220678 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 50784 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 55558 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46375 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 73494 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 25555 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 220678 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 201258 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 214947 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 200489 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243643 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 14467 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 8044 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 26151 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46926 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 51302 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

The SBU exposed a group of businessmen who were trying to establish the sale of trophy weapons in a number of regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

The SBU, together with the SBI and the National Police, detained six people who were trying to sell trophy weapons. The perpetrators face up to 7 years of imprisonment.

The SBU exposed a group of businessmen who were trying to establish the sale of trophy weapons in a number of regions

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the SBI and the National Police, detained six people who were trying to establish illegal sales of trophy weapons in several regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

Among the items seized from the detainees were Russian-made automatic weapons, sniper rifles, hand-held grenade launchers and explosives.

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrators in the following regions:

  • Kyiv region

    detained two people who were taking weapons from the former combat zones in the capital region. The dealers were looking for clients among representatives of the criminal world.

    • Dnipro

      Employees of the SBU and the SBI detained a local law enforcement officer who, through contacts in the combat zone, was transporting trophy weapons to the city. His accomplice sent disassembled weapons by mail under the guise of household appliances.

      Made business on trophy weapons: dealers from four regions of Ukraine were detained05.05.25, 17:35 • 10308 views

      • Zhytomyr region

        One man was detained who took a Russian-style sniper rifle from the Kharkiv direction. He hid the weapon in a cache in a wooded area and tried to sell it.

        SBU detains 10 people for attempt to sell trophy weapons from the frontline23.01.25, 16:39 • 22785 views

        • Zakarpattia region

          In this region, a 45-year-old resident of the Mukachevo district set up a cache with explosives and grenade launchers in a forest belt. The man was looking for buyers for a dangerous "product".

          All the defendants have been charged under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

          The offenders were arrested without the right to bail. They face up to 7 years of imprisonment.

          SBU detains 17 dealers in different regions of Ukraine for selling “trophy” weapons13.02.25, 19:06 • 28981 view

          Andrey Kulik

          Andrey Kulik

          Crimes and emergencies
          National Police of Ukraine
          Zhytomyr Oblast
          Kyiv Oblast
          Zakarpattia Oblast
          Dnipro
          Security Service of Ukraine
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9