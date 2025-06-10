The SBU exposed a group of businessmen who were trying to establish the sale of trophy weapons in a number of regions

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the SBI and the National Police, detained six people who were trying to establish illegal sales of trophy weapons in several regions of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

Among the items seized from the detainees were Russian-made automatic weapons, sniper rifles, hand-held grenade launchers and explosives.

Law enforcement officers detained the perpetrators in the following regions:

Kyiv region

detained two people who were taking weapons from the former combat zones in the capital region. The dealers were looking for clients among representatives of the criminal world.

Dnipro

Employees of the SBU and the SBI detained a local law enforcement officer who, through contacts in the combat zone, was transporting trophy weapons to the city. His accomplice sent disassembled weapons by mail under the guise of household appliances.

Zhytomyr region

One man was detained who took a Russian-style sniper rifle from the Kharkiv direction. He hid the weapon in a cache in a wooded area and tried to sell it.

Zakarpattia region

In this region, a 45-year-old resident of the Mukachevo district set up a cache with explosives and grenade launchers in a forest belt. The man was looking for buyers for a dangerous "product".

All the defendants have been charged under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The offenders were arrested without the right to bail. They face up to 7 years of imprisonment.

