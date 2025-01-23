ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100088 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101566 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109524 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133455 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104143 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136717 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117009 views

SBU detains 10 people for attempt to sell trophy weapons from the frontline

SBU detains 10 people for attempt to sell trophy weapons from the frontline

Kyiv

 • 22728 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme of illegal sale of trophy weapons in different regions of Ukraine. The law enforcement seized grenade launchers, sniper rifles and other weapons that were planned to be sold to criminals.

The Security Service and the National Police detained 10 dealers who were trying to organize the sale of trophy weapons in Ukraine, the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service and the National Police prevented new attempts to illegally sell weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. [As a result of complex measures, 10 dealers who tried to sell "trophy" munitions to criminals were detained," the SBU said.

Russian grenade launchers, sniper rifles, Kalashnikov assault rifles with silencers and ammunition of various calibers were found on the suspects' possession.

In particular, in Kyiv region, according to the SBU, a military man with 4 accomplices was exposed on the export of combat "trophies" from the front. The dealers were detained red-handed while trying to clandestinely sell an RPG-2 rocket-propelled grenade and a batch of ammunition for large-caliber machine guns.

In Zhytomyr region, two brothers were reportedly exposed as looking for customers for the covert sale of anti-tank grenade launchers, ammunition and combat grenades. According to the investigation, one of the suspects was a mobilized soldier who was stationed in the frontline areas, from where he sent weapons to his relative by mail.

Three people were detained in Poltava region for preparing an arsenal of combat grenades and assault rifles for sale. The defendants allegedly organized a channel for the sale of munitions taken from the combat zone.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 263 and Part 2 Art. 28, Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives committed by a group of persons). The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.

"After the procedural actions, all the seized munitions will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SBU emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine

Contact us about advertising