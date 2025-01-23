SBU detains 10 people for attempt to sell trophy weapons from the frontline

The Security Service and the National Police detained 10 dealers who were trying to organize the sale of trophy weapons in Ukraine, the SBU reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service and the National Police prevented new attempts to illegally sell weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. [As a result of complex measures, 10 dealers who tried to sell "trophy" munitions to criminals were detained," the SBU said.

Russian grenade launchers, sniper rifles, Kalashnikov assault rifles with silencers and ammunition of various calibers were found on the suspects' possession.

In particular, in Kyiv region, according to the SBU, a military man with 4 accomplices was exposed on the export of combat "trophies" from the front. The dealers were detained red-handed while trying to clandestinely sell an RPG-2 rocket-propelled grenade and a batch of ammunition for large-caliber machine guns.

In Zhytomyr region, two brothers were reportedly exposed as looking for customers for the covert sale of anti-tank grenade launchers, ammunition and combat grenades. According to the investigation, one of the suspects was a mobilized soldier who was stationed in the frontline areas, from where he sent weapons to his relative by mail.

Three people were detained in Poltava region for preparing an arsenal of combat grenades and assault rifles for sale. The defendants allegedly organized a channel for the sale of munitions taken from the combat zone.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 263 and Part 2 Art. 28, Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives committed by a group of persons). The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.

"After the procedural actions, all the seized munitions will be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the SBU emphasized.

