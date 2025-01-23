Large-scale special operation: more than 1000 searches conducted across Ukraine for illegal weapons

Law enforcement officers are conducting large-scale searches - more than 1,000 across Ukraine - to identify channels for the sale and storage of illegal weapons, the National Police reported on Thursday on social media, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the National Police is conducting large-scale operations across the country in cases of organizing the illegal sale and storage of weapons.

More than 1,000 simultaneous searches are being conducted by operatives of the DBR, the State Intelligence Service, and National Police investigators together with prosecutors. The main goal is to shut down sales and storage channels, as well as to seize trophy weapons, ammunition and explosives from illicit trafficking - the police said.

Organizers and participants of these channels can face up to seven years in prison.

The details of the special operation are promised to be made public after all investigative actions are completed.

