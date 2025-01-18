ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

270 searches uncover large-scale schemes of men smuggling abroad: suspects are notified

270 searches uncover large-scale schemes of men smuggling abroad: suspects are notified

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale operation in 19 regions of Ukraine, exposing schemes for trafficking men across the border. The organizers were detained, documents and equipment were seized, and the suspects face up to 9 years in prison.

Ukraine has conducted 270 searches in 19 regions of Ukraine, exposing schemes of illegal trafficking of men across the border, the suspects were served with a notice of suspicion, documents and equipment were seized, the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"270 searches were conducted: the police served suspicion notices to the suspects who illegally transported men across the border. Law enforcement officers exposed dozens of criminal schemes in 19 regions," the police said.

The perpetrators were reportedly mostly private entrepreneurs who provided false information to the "Shlyakh" system, as well as dealers who organized a "business" of smuggling men of military age bypassing border checkpoints

Among the exposed persons are administrators of various messengers who searched for and accepted "orders" from "clients" who wanted to travel abroad.

In addition, the police uncovered cells producing forged documents on unfitness for military service.

During the searches, law enforcement officers reportedly seized various documents, including medical records of persons of military age who were allowed to cross the border, as well as computer equipment, draft records, mobile phones, foreign currency, etc.

"At present, the defendants have already been notified of suspicion under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular under Part 3 of Article 332 - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

More than 200 searches conducted in connection with schemes of men's travel abroad - police17.01.25, 09:15

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

