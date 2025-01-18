270 searches uncover large-scale schemes of men smuggling abroad: suspects are notified

Ukraine has conducted 270 searches in 19 regions of Ukraine, exposing schemes of illegal trafficking of men across the border, the suspects were served with a notice of suspicion, documents and equipment were seized, the National Police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"270 searches were conducted: the police served suspicion notices to the suspects who illegally transported men across the border. Law enforcement officers exposed dozens of criminal schemes in 19 regions," the police said.

The perpetrators were reportedly mostly private entrepreneurs who provided false information to the "Shlyakh" system, as well as dealers who organized a "business" of smuggling men of military age bypassing border checkpoints

Among the exposed persons are administrators of various messengers who searched for and accepted "orders" from "clients" who wanted to travel abroad.

In addition, the police uncovered cells producing forged documents on unfitness for military service.

During the searches, law enforcement officers reportedly seized various documents, including medical records of persons of military age who were allowed to cross the border, as well as computer equipment, draft records, mobile phones, foreign currency, etc.

"At present, the defendants have already been notified of suspicion under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular under Part 3 of Article 332 - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine," the statement said.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to nine years with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

More than 200 searches conducted in connection with schemes of men's travel abroad - police