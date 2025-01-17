More than 200 searches conducted in connection with schemes of men's travel abroad - police

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127750 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116200 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124251 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153570 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104161 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113750 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117082 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106825 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 35549 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115348 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113298 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 34944 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156725 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172019 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113309 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115357 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138018 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130062 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147669 views
More than 200 searches conducted in connection with schemes of men's travel abroad - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28654 views

The National Police is conducting more than 200 searches in 19 regions of Ukraine for illegal border crossings. Cases of fraud, forgery and bribery of officials are being investigated.

The National Police is conducting more than 200 searches in 19 regions of Ukraine regarding illegal border crossings by conscripts, the agency said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

National Police conducts more than 200 searches in cases of illegal border crossing by conscripts

- the National Police reported in social networks.

These offenses, as noted, are committed by committing fraud, forgery, unauthorized interference with electronic registers and bribery of officials.

"Police officers under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office began conducting searches in 19 regions of Ukraine of persons involved in illegal transactions," the police said.

Details are promised after the investigation is completed.

More than 60 notices of suspicion were served for schemes of men's travel abroad after 600 searches11.01.25, 09:22 • 50057 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising