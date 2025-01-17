More than 200 searches conducted in connection with schemes of men's travel abroad - police

The National Police is conducting more than 200 searches in 19 regions of Ukraine regarding illegal border crossings by conscripts, the agency said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

These offenses, as noted, are committed by committing fraud, forgery, unauthorized interference with electronic registers and bribery of officials.

"Police officers under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office began conducting searches in 19 regions of Ukraine of persons involved in illegal transactions," the police said.

Details are promised after the investigation is completed.

