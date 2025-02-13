SBU detains 17 dealers in different regions of Ukraine for selling “trophy” weapons

Another 17 dealers who tried to sell “trophy” weapons to criminals were caught in different regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU Military Counterintelligence and the National Police prevented new attempts to illegally sell weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. As a result of complex measures, 17 dealers were detained who tried to sell munitions found at the sites of former battles to criminals - , the statement said.

In particular, law enforcement officers seized Russian AK-12 assault rifles, explosives and flamethrowers, as well as an arsenal of combat grenades and anti-tank mines.

A repeat offender was reportedly detained in Zaporizhzhia who, after serving his time, tried to illegally sell more than 11 kg of TNT and a “Dzhmil” flamethrower.

In Bukovyna, a criminal group was neutralized that was smuggling weapons from the former frontline territories and then looking for customers to sell them. In addition, the detainees included two contractors who illegally transported munitions to the western region.

In Volyn region, a 35-year-old local resident was detained red-handed while trying to sell a Kalashnikov rifle.

According to the information, the defendant was “hiding behind” volunteer activities to transport weapons from the frontline.

In Chernihiv region, a contractor of a local military unit was suspected of hiding “trophies” in the wall of his house for further sale.

In Khmelnytsky, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, 4 more local dealers were detained for selling combat grenades, anti-tank mines and small arms ammunition.

In Kyiv region, another military contractor was detained who was looking for customers to sell a large-caliber machine gun and a hand grenade launcher.

In Kharkiv region, the SBU exposed seven more clandestine arms dealers. An arsenal of Russian assault rifles and combat grenades was seized from them.

The offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The offenders face up to 7 years of imprisonment - , the special services say.

Recall

On January 23, the Security Service and the National Police detained 10 dealers who were trying to organize the sale of trophy weapons. In particular, the suspects were detained in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava regions.