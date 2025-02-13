SBU detains 17 dealers in different regions of Ukraine for selling “trophy” weapons

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 14232 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 55270 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 79235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107318 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79369 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118487 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101318 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116749 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154014 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92658 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60591 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118487 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154014 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144577 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90536 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134508 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136422 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164634 views
SBU detains 17 dealers in different regions of Ukraine for selling “trophy” weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28743 views

Law enforcement officers detained 17 people who tried to sell “trophy” weapons in different regions of Ukraine. The seized weapons include AK-12 rifles, explosives, flamethrowers, grenades and anti-tank mines.

Another 17 dealers who tried to sell “trophy” weapons to criminals were caught in different regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU Military Counterintelligence and the National Police prevented new attempts to illegally sell weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. As a result of complex measures, 17 dealers were detained who tried to sell munitions found at the sites of former battles to criminals

- , the statement said.

In particular, law enforcement officers seized Russian AK-12 assault rifles, explosives and flamethrowers, as well as an arsenal of combat grenades and anti-tank mines.

A repeat offender was reportedly detained in Zaporizhzhia who, after serving his time, tried to illegally sell more than 11 kg of TNT and a “Dzhmil” flamethrower. 

SBU detains 15 traffickers of trophy weapons in four regions of Ukraine19.01.25, 12:36 • 34823 views

In Bukovyna, a criminal group was neutralized that was smuggling weapons from the former frontline territories and then looking for customers to sell them. In addition, the detainees included two contractors who illegally transported munitions to the western region.

In Volyn region, a 35-year-old local resident was detained red-handed while trying to sell a Kalashnikov rifle.

According to the information, the defendant was “hiding behind” volunteer activities to transport weapons from the frontline.

In Chernihiv region, a contractor of a local military unit was suspected of hiding “trophies” in the wall of his house for further sale.

From Terminator to A-50: what rare Russian military equipment was destroyed by Ukraine28.01.25, 15:25 • 254546 views

In Khmelnytsky, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, 4 more local dealers were detained for selling combat grenades, anti-tank mines and small arms ammunition.

In Kyiv region, another military contractor was detained who was looking for customers to sell a large-caliber machine gun and a hand grenade launcher.

In Kharkiv region, the SBU exposed seven more clandestine arms dealers. An arsenal of Russian assault rifles and combat grenades was seized from them.

The offenders were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). The offenders face up to 7 years of imprisonment

- , the special services say.

Recall 

On January 23, the Security Service and the National Police detained 10 dealers who were trying to organize the sale of trophy weapons. In particular, the suspects were detained in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Poltava regions. 

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising