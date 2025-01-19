SBU detains 15 traffickers of trophy weapons in four regions of Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 106719 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105252 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113251 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 139189 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105271 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140882 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103939 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113561 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 94602 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121641 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 70880 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 82842 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 62920 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 106754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 139216 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140902 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171532 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 62920 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 82842 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121641 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124319 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142300 views
SBU detains 15 traffickers of trophy weapons in four regions of Ukraine

SBU detains 15 traffickers of trophy weapons in four regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34824 views

Law enforcement officers exposed the illegal sale of trophy weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. The seized items include Kalashnikovs, grenade launchers, explosives and other weapons.

Law enforcement officers conducted a special operation to expose the illegal sale of trophy weapons and ammunition  in 4 regions of Ukraine. As a result of the special operation, 15 dealers were detained overnight. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service. 

Details

According to the SBU, the detainees were trying to organize the illegal sale of munitions. Among the seized items were Russian Kalashnikov assault rifles with an under-barrel grenade launcher "Voznyashche", a batch of fragmentation grenades and explosives.

For example, in Kyiv region, a 31-year-old local resident and four of his accomplices were detained for selling "trophy" weapons that were taken from the areas of former battles on the eastern front.

After transporting the arsenals to the capital region, the dealers reportedly restored the combat characteristics of the munitions themselves to sell them through personal connections in criminal circles.

Also in Kyiv region, law enforcement officers neutralized two more criminal groups that were trying to clandestinely sell a Kalashnikov machine gun, an RPG-7V hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher with rounds and ammunition of various calibers.

 In Odesa, another dealer who wanted to sell improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and combat grenades was detained red-handed.

Almost 1 kg of TNT, self-made explosives and a batch of F-1 and RGD grenades were seized from the offender at the scene.

In Chernihiv, law enforcement officers detained three more members of a criminal group who were looking for customers to sell automatic weapons and explosives.

A lawyer who worked for Russian intelligence and defended Russian accomplices in courts is detained in Kyiv19.01.25, 10:50 • 49503 views

 In Lutsk, a local resident was exposed on an attempt to sell combat grenades to criminals. In case of successful sale of the munitions, he wanted to "cover his tracks" and demanded payment through "anonymous" payment systems.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of firearms, ammunition or explosives).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

