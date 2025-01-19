SBU detains 15 traffickers of trophy weapons in four regions of Ukraine

Law enforcement officers conducted a special operation to expose the illegal sale of trophy weapons and ammunition in 4 regions of Ukraine. As a result of the special operation, 15 dealers were detained overnight. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

According to the SBU, the detainees were trying to organize the illegal sale of munitions. Among the seized items were Russian Kalashnikov assault rifles with an under-barrel grenade launcher "Voznyashche", a batch of fragmentation grenades and explosives.

For example, in Kyiv region, a 31-year-old local resident and four of his accomplices were detained for selling "trophy" weapons that were taken from the areas of former battles on the eastern front.

After transporting the arsenals to the capital region, the dealers reportedly restored the combat characteristics of the munitions themselves to sell them through personal connections in criminal circles.

Also in Kyiv region, law enforcement officers neutralized two more criminal groups that were trying to clandestinely sell a Kalashnikov machine gun, an RPG-7V hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher with rounds and ammunition of various calibers.

In Odesa, another dealer who wanted to sell improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and combat grenades was detained red-handed.

Almost 1 kg of TNT, self-made explosives and a batch of F-1 and RGD grenades were seized from the offender at the scene.

In Chernihiv, law enforcement officers detained three more members of a criminal group who were looking for customers to sell automatic weapons and explosives.

In Lutsk, a local resident was exposed on an attempt to sell combat grenades to criminals. In case of successful sale of the munitions, he wanted to "cover his tracks" and demanded payment through "anonymous" payment systems.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of firearms, ammunition or explosives).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.