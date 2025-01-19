A lawyer who worked for Russian intelligence and defended Russian accomplices in courts is detained in Kyiv

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101370 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102335 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110324 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112968 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104380 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137514 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103836 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113482 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117017 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122147 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122147 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76953 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117169 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 50507 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 52682 views

02:48 PM • 52682 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101370 views

02:39 PM • 101370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134601 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134601 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168747 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158395 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158395 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 35546 views

03:20 PM • 35546 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 52682 views

02:48 PM • 52682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117169 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 122147 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122147 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140999 views
A lawyer who worked for Russian intelligence and defended Russian accomplices in courts is detained in Kyiv

A lawyer who worked for Russian intelligence and defended Russian accomplices in courts is detained in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49503 views

The SBU detained a lawyer who recruited agents for the Russian GRU and defended exposed traitors in courts. The offender passed information about SBU officers and procedural documents to the enemy.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a lawyer who recruited agents for Russian military intelligence and defended in court already exposed enemy collaborators. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

According to the SBU, it is documented that the lawyer first helped the Nazis “pick up” a hostile fire adjuster in Ukraine, and after the informant was detained, he defended him in court.

According to the investigation, the lawyer was recruited by Vitaly Naumov, an employee of the Russian group, during a personal meeting in Russia back in 2015.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, he not only searched for new agents and defended them in court, but also passed on to the Russian secret service information about SBU officers who were mentioned in criminal proceedings and exposed traitors, as well as copied and handed over procedural documents to representatives of the Russian Federation.

For each completed task, the agent received a monetary “reward” from Naumov, which was transferred to him through anonymous money transfers. 

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities07.01.25, 11:21 • 27919 views

SBU officers detained the lawyer at his place of residence in Kyiv. During the searches, they seized his cell phone, which he used to communicate with the enemy and other agents.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising