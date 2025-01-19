A lawyer who worked for Russian intelligence and defended Russian accomplices in courts is detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a lawyer who recruited agents for Russian military intelligence and defended in court already exposed enemy collaborators. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

According to the SBU, it is documented that the lawyer first helped the Nazis “pick up” a hostile fire adjuster in Ukraine, and after the informant was detained, he defended him in court.

According to the investigation, the lawyer was recruited by Vitaly Naumov, an employee of the Russian group, during a personal meeting in Russia back in 2015.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, he not only searched for new agents and defended them in court, but also passed on to the Russian secret service information about SBU officers who were mentioned in criminal proceedings and exposed traitors, as well as copied and handed over procedural documents to representatives of the Russian Federation.

For each completed task, the agent received a monetary “reward” from Naumov, which was transferred to him through anonymous money transfers.

SBU officers detained the lawyer at his place of residence in Kyiv. During the searches, they seized his cell phone, which he used to communicate with the enemy and other agents.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.