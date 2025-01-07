The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities

Law enforcement officers detained agents of the Russian FSB who were spying on well-known volunteers and officials of international organizations in Ukraine. The agent network operated in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

To establish the addresses of stay, car numbers and routes of movement of volunteers and officials of international organizations, the Russian special service remotely recruited a capital lawyer. In turn, he involved several accomplices from three regions of Ukraine.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the agents secretly monitored the "objects", including with the use of optical devices.

It is reported that the head of the agent group periodically arranged "observation posts" with binoculars on the roofs of buildings opposite the offices of officials of international organizations and volunteers. He summarized the information from all participants of the hostile cell and sent a single "report" to his Russian curator - a regular employee of the FSB.

The head of the agent group and his accomplices were detained in Kyiv.

SBU: largest network of Russian agents hunting for F-16s in Ukraine exposed

During the investigation of the case, law enforcement officers found that the FSB agents also adjusted missile strikes on defense plants and energy facilities in Ukraine.

During the searches of the detainees, 15 mobile phones were seized, which they used for conspiratorial communication with the occupiers. Optics and flash drives with evidence of crimes were also seized.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine informed the detainees about the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason, committed under martial law by a group of persons).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation continues to bring to justice all members of the hostile cell.