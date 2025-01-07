The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54046 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148609 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128081 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135649 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134421 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171793 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110788 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164575 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104483 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113965 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131273 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130106 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 40632 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100299 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102536 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171780 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181489 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130107 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131274 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143082 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134688 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151859 views
Actual
The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities

The SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) exposed an FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) agent network that was spying on volunteers in three cities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27920 views

In Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa, a group of FSB agents led by a Kyiv lawyer were detained. They were monitoring volunteers and officials of international organizations, as well as adjusting missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Law enforcement officers detained agents of the Russian FSB who were spying on well-known volunteers and officials of international organizations in Ukraine. The agent network operated in Kyiv, Dnipro and Odesa. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

To establish the addresses of stay, car numbers and routes of movement of volunteers and officials of international organizations, the Russian special service remotely recruited a capital lawyer. In turn, he involved several accomplices from three regions of Ukraine.

On the instructions of the occupiers, the agents secretly monitored the "objects", including with the use of optical devices.

It is reported that the head of the agent group periodically arranged "observation posts" with binoculars on the roofs of buildings opposite the offices of officials of international organizations and volunteers. He summarized the information from all participants of the hostile cell and sent a single "report" to his Russian curator - a regular employee of the FSB.

The head of the agent group and his accomplices were detained in Kyiv.

SBU: largest network of Russian agents hunting for F-16s in Ukraine exposed17.12.24, 16:15 • 20392 views

During the investigation of the case, law enforcement officers found that the FSB agents also adjusted missile strikes on defense plants and energy facilities in Ukraine.

During the searches of the detainees, 15 mobile phones were seized, which they used for conspiratorial communication with the occupiers. Optics and flash drives with evidence of crimes were also seized.

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine informed the detainees about the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason, committed under martial law by a group of persons).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The investigation continues to bring to justice all members of the hostile cell.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising