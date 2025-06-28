Polish President Duda arrived in Kyiv

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is leaving office, arrived in Kyiv, the Polish Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday on X, writes UNN.

Piotr Lukasiewicz, Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine, met President Andrzej Duda at the railway station in Kyiv - reported the Polish Embassy in Kyiv.

Duda's visit takes place on Ukraine's Constitution Day, June 28.

Additional information

After the Polish national election commission announced the results of the presidential elections on June 2, July 2 will be the last day when the Supreme Court can rule on the validity of the elections. According to the Election Code, the new Polish President Karol Nawrocki is to take office on August 6.

Poles doubt the ability of new President Nawrocki to maintain good relations with Ukraine