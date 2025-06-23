Poles doubt the ability of new President Nawrocki to maintain good relations with Ukraine

According to a new poll, less than a third of Poles believe that the newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki will ensure good relations with Ukraine, Euractiv reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a UCE Research poll for Onet, respondents were asked whether the conservative Nawrocki, supported by the opposition PiS (ECR), would be able to maintain good relations with Ukraine; only 32.6% answered affirmatively.

About 40.3% of respondents believe that Nawrocki's presidency will not have a positive impact on relations with Kyiv, and 27% have no opinion on the matter.

PiS, which governed Poland until 2023, was known for maintaining good relations with Kyiv, but during his presidential election campaign, Nawrocki strongly opposed Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO - at least until unresolved bilateral issues with Poland (such as the exhumation of Poles killed during World War II) were resolved.

Addition

According to the latest report by the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), if Ukraine joins the EU, Poland's GDP could increase by 0.17%.

PIE economists note that Poland is the world's largest importer of Ukrainian goods - in 2024, about 18% of Ukrainian exports to the entire EU went to the Polish market.

Nawrocki Responds to Zelenskyy: Looks Forward to Continued Partnership with Ukraine