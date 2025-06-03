$41.620.09
Publications
Exclusives
Nawrocki Responds to Zelenskyy: Looks Forward to Continued Partnership with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

Poland's President-elect Nawrocki responded to Zelenskyy's congratulations and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the countries, especially in the context of Russian aggression.

Nawrocki Responds to Zelenskyy: Looks Forward to Continued Partnership with Ukraine

President-elect of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, hopes for the continuation of cooperation between Warsaw and Kyiv. Nawrocki made this statement in response to congratulations on his election, which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published on X, UNN reports.

Details

In his address to Zelenskyy, the elected leader of Poland noted that against the backdrop of Russian aggression, he expects the continuation of partnership with Ukraine.

Dear President, thank you for your message. I look forward to the continuation of our countries' partnership based on mutual respect and understanding. I believe that this requires not only good dialogue but also addressing pressing historical issues. Poland has been the most resolute supporter of Ukraine against Russian aggression, no other country understands this threat better than we do, and I hope that we will continue to work together for the common good, to resolve the unresolved past and build a secure future together.

- Karol Nawrocki wrote on social network X.

Let me remind you

As UNN reported, the day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Polish politician Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential elections. Zelenskyy emphasized that he looks forward to further fruitful cooperation between our country and Poland.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Politics
Karol Nawrocki
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
