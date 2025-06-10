$41.490.09
The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth
05:12 PM • 3306 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

04:42 PM • 11584 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

02:41 PM • 20409 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 34611 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37368 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 37644 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 37607 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 82810 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 169261 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121972 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

MFA: Russia's strike on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of vandalism and a crime against world culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2404 views

The blast wave following the Russian strike on the center of Kyiv damaged the plastered cornice of St. Sophia Cathedral. This is another manifestation of the aggressor's essence as an enemy of culture, art, and progress.

MFA: Russia's strike on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of vandalism and a crime against world culture

By attacking the center of the Ukrainian capital and damaging St. Sophia of Kyiv, Russia committed a cynical crime against world culture. The attack on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of Russian vandalism at the state level. This was stated by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS), reports UNN.

Details

As clarified by the department, the explosive wave from the attack on the center of Kyiv damaged the plastered cornice of the central apse of the eastern facade of the 11th-century architectural monument of St. Sophia Cathedral.

St. Sophia of Kyiv is a prominent pearl of Kyiv-Rus and the entire Eastern European heritage, DESS emphasized. Therefore, the aggressor once again, and this time perhaps most clearly, revealed its essence – a natural enemy of culture, art and progress.

The Kremlin dictator, who is willing to spend hours introducing the world community to pseudo-historical excursions and stories about the Polovtsians and Pechenegs, without hesitation sends hordes of missiles and drones to the Cathedral, which preserves the memory of Kyiv princes, about the origins of ancient Russian statehood. This is no longer an attempt to intimidate Kyiv residents, not just a desire to destroy our capital – it is an attack on our memory, our primary sources, our identity. Sophia has seen hordes of barbarians, invaders, conquerors in her lifetime. She survived and outlived them all – from Batu to Hitler. Putin will also survive.

- stated in DESS.

The department also emphasized that the attack on Sophia is all that you need to know about the Russian cultural figures of the UNESCO organization and European capitals. As well as political leaders who still have illusions about the possibility of reaching an agreement with thieves and civilized rules of the game.

Russia is confidently and steadily putting itself outside the bounds of human civilization, where they cherish the memory of the past, protect the treasures of material and spiritual culture, and punish for non-compliance with the norms of human coexistence

- added to the state service.

Addition

Kyiv on the night of June 10 was subjected to another massive Russian attack, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, 4 people were injured.

In addition to St. Sophia of Kyiv, during the night attack, the aggressor damaged Odesa Film Studio, where, in particular, the decorations for the film "Dovzhenko" were completely destroyed - a national project about the most famous Ukrainian director.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCulture
