MFA: Russia's strike on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of vandalism and a crime against world culture

By attacking the center of the Ukrainian capital and damaging St. Sophia of Kyiv, Russia committed a cynical crime against world culture. The attack on St. Sophia of Kyiv is an act of Russian vandalism at the state level. This was stated by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS), reports UNN.

Details

As clarified by the department, the explosive wave from the attack on the center of Kyiv damaged the plastered cornice of the central apse of the eastern facade of the 11th-century architectural monument of St. Sophia Cathedral.

St. Sophia of Kyiv is a prominent pearl of Kyiv-Rus and the entire Eastern European heritage, DESS emphasized. Therefore, the aggressor once again, and this time perhaps most clearly, revealed its essence – a natural enemy of culture, art and progress.

The Kremlin dictator, who is willing to spend hours introducing the world community to pseudo-historical excursions and stories about the Polovtsians and Pechenegs, without hesitation sends hordes of missiles and drones to the Cathedral, which preserves the memory of Kyiv princes, about the origins of ancient Russian statehood. This is no longer an attempt to intimidate Kyiv residents, not just a desire to destroy our capital – it is an attack on our memory, our primary sources, our identity. Sophia has seen hordes of barbarians, invaders, conquerors in her lifetime. She survived and outlived them all – from Batu to Hitler. Putin will also survive. - stated in DESS.

The department also emphasized that the attack on Sophia is all that you need to know about the Russian cultural figures of the UNESCO organization and European capitals. As well as political leaders who still have illusions about the possibility of reaching an agreement with thieves and civilized rules of the game.

Russia is confidently and steadily putting itself outside the bounds of human civilization, where they cherish the memory of the past, protect the treasures of material and spiritual culture, and punish for non-compliance with the norms of human coexistence - added to the state service.

Addition

Kyiv on the night of June 10 was subjected to another massive Russian attack, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, 4 people were injured.

In addition to St. Sophia of Kyiv, during the night attack, the aggressor damaged Odesa Film Studio, where, in particular, the decorations for the film "Dovzhenko" were completely destroyed - a national project about the most famous Ukrainian director.