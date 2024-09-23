General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 89 times

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106619 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111281 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180175 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144415 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147192 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188770 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178610 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38738 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96590 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67026 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40074 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57876 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180181 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188770 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178610 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205812 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194542 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145478 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145108 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149542 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140730 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157392 views
General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 89 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21632 views

Russian troops continue their offensive in various parts of the frontline. Ukrainian defenders repelled 89 enemy attacks, but fighting is still ongoing in the Liman, Toretsk and other areas.

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. To date, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 89 times. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling - Sosnivka, Bachivsk, Mezenivka, Oleksandrivka and Novomykolaivka were affected. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on the settlements of Bunyakine, Rivers, Volfine, Hirky, Svoboda, Brusky, Nova Sloboda, Budivelne, Bondarivka.

Today, Russian aviation dropped three UAVs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The occupiers also used MLRS and cannon artillery to hit Kursk region,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the vicinity of Lypky once.

The enemy attacked our positions four times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Hlushkivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled six enemy attacks in this area, and six more battles are still ongoing.

Near Fedorivka in the Siverskyi sector, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

With the support of attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked four times the positions of the Defense Forces near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyno, with fighting still ongoing near the latter.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy actively used attack and bombing aircraft to carry out 13 attacks. The enemy struck the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Virolyubivka and Kostyantynivka with drones, and attacked near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Our defenders are fighting back with dignity, five attacks were stopped, and seven more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 18 attempts to attack our defenders in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Orlivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, and all enemy attacks were repelled.

Twelve combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector , where the militants tried to advance in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Four battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops four times near Vuhledar and Pavlivka, where the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants attacked near Novoandriivka, the assault was successfully repelled, the situation is under control.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy is currently not active in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk

