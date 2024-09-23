General Staff on the situation at the front: enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 89 times

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. To date, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 89 times. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling - Sosnivka, Bachivsk, Mezenivka, Oleksandrivka and Novomykolaivka were affected. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on the settlements of Bunyakine, Rivers, Volfine, Hirky, Svoboda, Brusky, Nova Sloboda, Budivelne, Bondarivka.

Today, Russian aviation dropped three UAVs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The occupiers also used MLRS and cannon artillery to hit Kursk region,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the vicinity of Lypky once.

The enemy attacked our positions four times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Hlushkivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled six enemy attacks in this area, and six more battles are still ongoing.

Near Fedorivka in the Siverskyi sector, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

With the support of attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked four times the positions of the Defense Forces near Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyno, with fighting still ongoing near the latter.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy actively used attack and bombing aircraft to carry out 13 attacks. The enemy struck the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Virolyubivka and Kostyantynivka with drones, and attacked near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Our defenders are fighting back with dignity, five attacks were stopped, and seven more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 18 attempts to attack our defenders in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Orlivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, and all enemy attacks were repelled.

Twelve combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector , where the militants tried to advance in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Four battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops four times near Vuhledar and Pavlivka, where the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants attacked near Novoandriivka, the assault was successfully repelled, the situation is under control.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy is currently not active in other areas, the General Staff summarized.