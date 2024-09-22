Help for the military and doctors: 150 humanitarian missions carried out by “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Charitable Foundation of the Youth Initiative "Nadiya" has made 150 humanitarian trips to the front line to provide various assistance to the military and medical personnel. This was reported by the chairman of the supervisory board of the foundation, first deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Health Valeriy Dubil, UNN reports.

In particular, the foundation's team, together with its partners, the Volunteer Battalion Foundation and Roman Bochkala, recently traveled along the Kharkiv-Kupyansk-Borova-Pokrovsk-Lyman route.

This is the 150th humanitarian mission of the "Nadiya" Foundation to the frontline areas of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.

In the past two weeks alone, five state-of-the-art electronic warfare systems with 400-1200 frequencies have been delivered by the Nadiia team to the 3rd Tank Brigade and other units in the Donetsk, Orikhiv and Kursk sectors. The cost of these supplies is several million hryvnias.

Since the beginning of the war, the "Nadiya" Foundation has provided frontline hospitals and stabilization centers with 50 Easy Pulse Schiller (Switzerland) indirect heart massage machines, 10 Prismaflex hemodialysis machines, hundreds of resuscitation monitors, CT and MRI scanners, modern ultrasound machines, X-ray machines and operating tables.

The foundation also supplied five Fuji gastrocolonoscopy rooms (Japan) to hospitals in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, thanks to which doctors save the lives of defenders with internal bleeding.

In addition, the "Nadiya" team delivered dozens of ambulances, about 100 infusion heaters, laser surgical equipment and an arthroscope for incisionless operations on limbs to hospitals on the front line.

A separate area of work is supporting military units. The Foundation is working to supply brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the National Police. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Foundation has been equipping the Ukrainian Defense Forces with thousands of Starlink stations, generators, powerful charging stations, and modern drones.

"Our mission is to save lives. We believe that support for our defenders and medics is the basis for future victory and a just peace, because without a strong rear it is impossible to win at the front. Each humanitarian mission of our team is aimed at providing the necessary equipment to save lives. War is not only about fighting with weapons in hand, it is also about being able to provide timely assistance to those in need. We provide hospitals and military units with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and military units with the means to help save the lives of defenders on the battlefield. Our foundation helps to ensure that every soldier and medic feels supported and knows that we are with them every step of the way on their way to victory," said Dubil.