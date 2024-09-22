Help for the military and doctors: 150 humanitarian missions carried out by “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180435 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144534 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147271 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140560 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188911 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39619 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97475 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 68036 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 41091 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58809 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180435 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178734 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205931 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194654 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145530 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145157 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149583 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140773 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157430 views
Actual
Help for the military and doctors: 150 humanitarian missions carried out by “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation

Help for the military and doctors: 150 humanitarian missions carried out by “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19948 views

The “Nadiya” Charitable Foundation has conducted 150 humanitarian missions to the frontline areas. The Foundation provides the military and medical personnel with modern equipment, including medical equipment and communications.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Charitable Foundation of the Youth Initiative "Nadiya" has made 150 humanitarian trips to the front line to provide various assistance to the military and medical personnel. This was reported by the chairman of the supervisory board of the foundation, first deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Health Valeriy Dubil, UNN reports.

In particular, the foundation's team, together with its partners, the Volunteer Battalion Foundation and Roman Bochkala, recently traveled along the Kharkiv-Kupyansk-Borova-Pokrovsk-Lyman route.

This is the 150th humanitarian mission of the "Nadiya" Foundation to the frontline areas of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions.

In the past two weeks alone, five state-of-the-art electronic warfare systems with 400-1200 frequencies have been delivered by the Nadiia team to the 3rd Tank Brigade and other units in the Donetsk, Orikhiv and Kursk sectors. The cost of these supplies is several million hryvnias.

Since the beginning of the war, the "Nadiya" Foundation has provided frontline hospitals and stabilization centers with 50 Easy Pulse Schiller (Switzerland) indirect heart massage machines, 10 Prismaflex hemodialysis machines, hundreds of resuscitation monitors, CT and MRI scanners, modern ultrasound machines, X-ray machines and operating tables.

The foundation also supplied five Fuji gastrocolonoscopy rooms (Japan) to hospitals in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, thanks to which doctors save the lives of defenders with internal bleeding.

In addition, the "Nadiya" team delivered dozens of ambulances, about 100 infusion heaters, laser surgical equipment and an arthroscope for incisionless operations on limbs to hospitals on the front line.

A separate area of work is supporting military units. The Foundation is working to supply brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the National Police. Since the beginning of the invasion, the Foundation has been equipping the Ukrainian Defense Forces with thousands of Starlink stations, generators, powerful charging stations, and modern drones.

"Our mission is to save lives. We believe that support for our defenders and medics is the basis for future victory and a just peace, because without a strong rear it is impossible to win at the front. Each humanitarian mission of our team is aimed at providing the necessary equipment to save lives. War is not only about fighting with weapons in hand, it is also about being able to provide timely assistance to those in need. We provide hospitals and military units with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and military units with the means to help save the lives of defenders on the battlefield. Our foundation helps to ensure that every soldier and medic feels supported and knows that we are with them every step of the way on their way to victory," said Dubil.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Business News
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising