Withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 4 regions, neutrality and holding elections: Russian media published a "peace memorandum" that the Russian Federation handed over to Ukraine

The "Peace Memorandum" that Russia handed over to Ukraine during the negotiations in Istanbul envisages the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 4 regions, the neutral status of Ukraine, a reduction in the size of the army, as well as elections, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the memorandum, which the Russian delegation handed over to the Ukrainian one, it is expected that:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine must withdraw from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Crimea, and the Russian Federation demands international recognition of these regions as Russian;

Ukraine's neutrality, which envisages refusal to join military alliances and coalitions, as well as a ban on any military activity of "third countries" on the territory of Ukraine and the deployment of foreign military formations;

Confirmation of Ukraine as a state that does not possess nuclear weapons and other weapons with the establishment of a direct ban on their acceptance, transit and deployment on the territory of Ukraine;

Establishment of the maximum number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, establishment of the maximum number of weapons and military equipment, as well as the dissolution of "nationalist formations within the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard";

Ensuring the rights, freedoms and interests of the Russian-speaking population, granting the Russian language the status of an official language;

Legislative prohibition of propaganda of Nazism and Neonism, dissolution of "nationalist organizations and parties";

Lifting of all existing and refusal to introduce new economic sanctions, prohibitions and restrictive measures between the Russian Federation and Ukraine;

Resolution of a complex of issues related to the reunification of families and displaced persons;

Rejection of mutual claims in connection with damage caused in combat operations;

Lifting restrictions on the UOC;

Gradual restoration of diplomatic and economic relations, including gas transit.

The second section of the memorandum provides for the withdrawal of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea, which are indicated in the memorandum as "territories of the Russian Federation".

It also envisages a ban on the redeployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, with the exception of movements for the purpose of troop withdrawal. Termination of mobilization and the beginning of demobilization. Termination of foreign supplies of military products and military assistance, including the provision of intelligence data.

Russia also demands the exclusion of the presence of military presence of third countries on the territory of Ukraine, as well as foreign specialists, guarantees of Ukraine's refusal to conduct sabotage activities against the Russian Federation and its citizens, the creation of a center for monitoring and control over the ceasefire, mutual amnesty for political prisoners, as well as the abolition of martial law in Ukraine and the holding of elections of the President of Ukraine and deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, which must be held no later than 100 days after the abolition of martial law.

The third section provides for the beginning of work on the text of the agreement, the announcement of a 2-3 day truce for "collecting the bodies of the dead in the grey zone"; the transfer of 6,000 bodies of the dead to Ukraine; the signing of a memorandum on a ceasefire with specific dates for the implementation of all its provisions and the determination of the date of signing the future agreement on "final settlement".

The memorandum states that "a 30-day ceasefire is established from the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine are withdrawn". Further, it is envisaged to hold elections, form government bodies on the territory of Ukraine; sign an agreement; approve the signed agreement by the UN Security Council; ratify and enter into force and implement the agreement.

Let us remind you

during the negotiations in Turkey, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on a ceasefire, which consists of two parts: how to achieve a real lasting peace, and what steps to take to make a full ceasefire possible.