Russian strike on Sumy: consequences shown

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 18116 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 46847 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 61667 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 115140 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 145778 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 152591 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 205007 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 212784 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 122436 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311203 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Publications
Exclusives
50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 110961 views

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 19655 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 118257 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

12:24 PM • 14898 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 35255 views
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 115140 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 311203 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 354694 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 367750 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 372135 views
50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 112479 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 125569 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 204867 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 145442 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 175267 views
Russian strike on Sumy: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3230 views

Two people were injured in the shelling of Sumy. Six private houses, three country houses and an industrial facility were damaged.

Russian strike on Sumy: consequences shown

As a result of the Russian invaders' strike on Sumy, two people were injured, six private houses, three country houses and an industrial infrastructure facility were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported, showing the consequences of the enemy attack, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the Russian shelling of the residential sector of the city, two people were injured. Rescuers inspected the territories that came under attack and provided first aid to citizens," the State Emergency Service said.

As a result of the enemy shelling, eight buildings were damaged, including an industrial infrastructure facility.

"As a result of the attack, six private houses, three country houses and an industrial infrastructure facility were damaged," the statement said.

Russians attacked the outskirts of Sumy: hit an industrial facility, two people were injured02.06.25, 11:37 • 1812 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sums
