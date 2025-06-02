Russian strike on Sumy: consequences shown

As a result of the Russian invaders' strike on Sumy, two people were injured, six private houses, three country houses and an industrial infrastructure facility were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported, showing the consequences of the enemy attack, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of the Russian shelling of the residential sector of the city, two people were injured. Rescuers inspected the territories that came under attack and provided first aid to citizens," the State Emergency Service said.

As a result of the enemy shelling, eight buildings were damaged, including an industrial infrastructure facility.

"As a result of the attack, six private houses, three country houses and an industrial infrastructure facility were damaged," the statement said.

