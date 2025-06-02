Russians attacked the outskirts of Sumy: hit an industrial facility, two people were injured

Russian troops attacked the outskirts of the city of Sumy, hitting an industrial facility and the residential sector, two people were reported injured, said Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy MBA, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the outskirts of Sumy. An industrial facility and a private residential sector were under attack. Two people were injured as a result of the attacks, - wrote Kryvosheienko.

According to him, the victims are being provided with medical assistance. The consequences are being clarified.

