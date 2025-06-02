In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked a company: a large-scale fire broke out

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked an enterprise this morning, causing a large-scale fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

"Chernihiv region: Russian strike on an enterprise. This morning, the enemy struck one of the region's enterprises. As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the production facility," the State Emergency Service reported on social media.

The fire was contained by firefighters, as indicated, on an area of 6,800 square meters. There is no threat of further spread, the State Emergency Service noted.

