Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them
06:01 AM • 14712 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

June 1, 02:33 PM • 60037 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 124039 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 149680 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

June 1, 11:01 AM • 94029 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 190788 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 160749 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 121903 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108048 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

May 31, 06:00 AM • 107224 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

Russia attacked Ukraine with 3 ballistic and 1 cruise missiles, 80 drones: 52 drones were neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

Overnight on June 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense forces neutralized 52 enemy targets in the east, south, and north of the country, with hits recorded in 12 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 3 ballistic and 1 cruise missiles, 80 drones: 52 drones were neutralized

Russia launched 3 ballistic and one cruise missile and 80 drones at Ukraine overnight, 52 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 2, the enemy attacked with 84 air attack weapons: 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia; 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russia; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile from the Bryansk region - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, Donetsk region and Kherson region", the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08.30, air defense destroyed 52 enemy air attack weapons in the east, south and north of the country: 15 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 37 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"The impact of enemy air attack weapons was recorded in 12 locations," the statement said.

Most battles in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff02.06.25, 08:35 • 984 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

