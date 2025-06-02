Russia attacked Ukraine with 3 ballistic and 1 cruise missiles, 80 drones: 52 drones were neutralized

Russia launched 3 ballistic and one cruise missile and 80 drones at Ukraine overnight, 52 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 2, the enemy attacked with 84 air attack weapons: 80 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia; 3 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russia; 1 Iskander-K cruise missile from the Bryansk region - Russia.

"The main directions of the air strike are Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, Donetsk region and Kherson region", the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08.30, air defense destroyed 52 enemy air attack weapons in the east, south and north of the country: 15 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (UAVs of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 37 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

"The impact of enemy air attack weapons was recorded in 12 locations," the statement said.

Most battles in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff