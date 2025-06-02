Most battles in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

$41.530.00
Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them
Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Rubio and Lavrov had a phone conversation before the negotiations in Istanbul: details

Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

Most battles in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Over the past day, 146 battles took place at the front, almost half of which were in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 5 missile and 66 air strikes.

Most battles in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 146 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 2, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 146 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched five missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using eight missiles and 115 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,854 shellings, 104 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3,634 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two UAV control points, seven artillery pieces and an enemy EW station," the statement said.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, three combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Fyholivka, Hlyboke and Krasne Pershe.

Ten attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub and Yampil.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy went to the positions of our units eight times in the area of Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novomykolaivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults in the areas of Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Kostyantynopol and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, the invaders carried out two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipilsky and Prydniprovsky directions yesterday.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"There were 19 combat clashes in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 215 artillery shellings, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

Enemy losses as of June 2, 2025 – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine02.06.25, 08:00 • 1936 views

Julia Shramko

