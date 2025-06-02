Most battles in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions: map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 146 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 2, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 146 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched five missile and 66 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using eight missiles and 115 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,854 shellings, 104 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3,634 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, the aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two UAV control points, seven artillery pieces and an enemy EW station," the statement said.

Situation by directions

Over the past day, three combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Fyholivka, Hlyboke and Krasne Pershe.

Ten attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nadiya, Ridkodub and Yampil.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy went to the positions of our units eight times in the area of Bilohorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 47 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novomykolaivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assaults in the areas of Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Kostyantynopol and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, the invaders carried out two futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Hulyaipilsky and Prydniprovsky directions yesterday.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"There were 19 combat clashes in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 215 artillery shellings, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 10 air strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs," the statement said.

Enemy losses as of June 2, 2025 – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine