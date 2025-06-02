Enemy losses as of June 2, 2025 – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day on the front in Ukraine, the Russian army lost more than 1,100 of its soldiers, as well as hundreds of pieces of equipment and weapons. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 989700 (+1140) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10874 (+2)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22663 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 28575 (+48)

MLRS ‒ 1401 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1175 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 372 (0)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 38622 (+256)

cruise missiles ‒ 3271 (+3)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tank trucks ‒ 50462 (+137)

special equipment ‒ 3905 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Let us remind you

Strategic aviation is massively ablaze in russia. This happened as a result of a large-scale SBU special operation called "Pavutyna".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the russian federation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the enemy's strategic aviation hit at USD 7 billion.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian army: 107 battles on Sunday in 10 directions of the front