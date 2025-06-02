The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian army: 107 battles on Sunday in 10 directions of the front

On Sunday, June 1, 107 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces are holding the line in 10 directions and are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans, as well as exhausting their combat potential. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 01.06.2025, 107 battles have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day.

The enemy launched 3 missile and 50 air strikes, using six missiles and 50 guided aerial bombs, 1396 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 4000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault in the area of Fyholivka, and two more clashes are ongoing in the areas of Hlyboke and Krasne Pershe.

The enemy attacked our fortifications seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Nova Krouhliakivka, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 19 times today near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, and Yampil, and three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight assaults by enemy troops in the area of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and towards Hryhorivka.

Today, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk direction, and one more battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders near Toretsk and Diliivka 11 times today.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 47 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novomykolaivka, and Andriivka. Fighting continues to this day in three locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 145 and wounded 140 occupiers in this direction; destroyed an armored personnel carrier, 13 vehicles, nine motorcycles, 31 UAVs, two electronic warfare systems, a Murom-M visual surveillance station, six shelters for personnel; and also damaged an enemy mortar - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, and the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Kostiantynopol, and Odradne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's advance twice near the settlement of Stepove.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kurakhove direction repelled 16 attacks by the invading army today, and three more combat engagements remain unfinished; the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping 14 KABs in the process, and also carried out 195 shellings, six of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

In May 2025, the Russian enemy increased its offensive efforts by 19% compared to the previous month. The enemy was particularly active at the beginning and end of May, trying to maintain a high intensity of attacks.

The President of Ukraine warned about the preparation of a massive attack by the Russian Federation and called not to ignore the alarms