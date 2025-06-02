"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha congratulated former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, despite Russia's attempts to disrupt her appointment, the member states of the Organization expressed "clear confidence in her leadership and unwavering commitment to the UN Charter."

We look forward to the principled leadership of newly elected President Berbock in protecting the Charter and promoting comprehensive peace based on international law. Her vision of peace, open dialogue, multilateralism and climate action is exactly what the world needs today. - Sybiha wrote.

On behalf of Ukraine, the diplomat wished Berbock success in this important role and readiness to support her mission to strengthen the United Nations.

Let us remind you

Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has taken a new position - she has been elected President of the UN General Assembly. Baerbock was the only candidate for this position. In her first speech, she thanked the representatives of the countries for their trust and stated that she intends to be an "honest mediator" in the work of the Assembly.

