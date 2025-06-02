$41.530.00
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mysterious balls found near Kim Jong-un's destroyer: what could it be

Kyiv • UNN

 498 views

During the unsuccessful descent of the DPRK destroyer in the port of Chongjin, more than ten objects resembling balloons were discovered. Experts are considering versions from the protection of the ship to UAVs.

More than a dozen unidentified objects around Kim Jong-un's military cruiser in the port of Chongjin are likely preventing the vessel from further sinking. But there are other versions.

UNN reports with reference to a CNN investigation.

Details

Objects resembling balloons have been discovered near the North Korean destroyer, which capsized during the launch ceremony on May 21 at a shipyard in the North Korean city of Chongjin. The exact purpose of these objects is unclear. Satellite images show that they surround the destroyer. 

Defense and arms experts cited by CNN do not rule out the possibility that some of these balloons may be small unmanned aerial vehicles, given their shape and characteristics.

Another version is that these objects are used to level the ship, protect it from flooding, or protect it from outside drones.

Recall

The launch of the prestigious warship failed before the eyes of ruler Kim Jong-un. In Chongjin, during the ceremony, a new destroyer with a displacement of 5 thousand tons was damaged, part of the ship's bottom was destroyed.

The DPRK has launched an investigation into the failed launch of the destroyer, following Kim Jong-un's angry reaction. The North Korean Main Military Committee said on Friday that those responsible will be held accountable for their "unforgivable criminal act"

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
