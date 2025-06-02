Mysterious balls found near Kim Jong-un's destroyer: what could it be

More than a dozen unidentified objects around Kim Jong-un's military cruiser in the port of Chongjin are likely preventing the vessel from further sinking. But there are other versions.

UNN reports with reference to a CNN investigation.

Objects resembling balloons have been discovered near the North Korean destroyer, which capsized during the launch ceremony on May 21 at a shipyard in the North Korean city of Chongjin. The exact purpose of these objects is unclear. Satellite images show that they surround the destroyer.

Defense and arms experts cited by CNN do not rule out the possibility that some of these balloons may be small unmanned aerial vehicles, given their shape and characteristics.

Another version is that these objects are used to level the ship, protect it from flooding, or protect it from outside drones.

The launch of the prestigious warship failed before the eyes of ruler Kim Jong-un. In Chongjin, during the ceremony, a new destroyer with a displacement of 5 thousand tons was damaged, part of the ship's bottom was destroyed.

The DPRK has launched an investigation into the failed launch of the destroyer, following Kim Jong-un's angry reaction. The North Korean Main Military Committee said on Friday that those responsible will be held accountable for their "unforgivable criminal act".