The enemy continues offensive operations: most of the fighting occurs in the Pokrovsky direction

The enemy continues offensive operations in most directions. Most of the fighting takes place in the Donetsk region, specifically in the Pokrovsky direction, Reports UNN with reference to the information of the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas of military operations remains difficult, but fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes along the entire front has increased to 55.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders attacked twice near the village of Liptsy. The situation here is under control. The enemy launched a missile strike on the city of Kharkiv.

There were six military clashes in the Kupyansky direction during the day. The defense forces prevented the assault actions of the Russian invaders near the settlements of Ivanovka and Berestovo. In the area of Sinkovka, the battle continues. The enemy carried out air strikes near Novoplatonovka (kab), as well as Sergeyevka and Makeyevka (unguided missiles).

In the Luhansk direction, one Russian assault was repulsed in the Ternovi area.

In the Seversky direction, Russian troops carried out four attempts of attacking actions in the areas of Belogorovka, Klishcheyevka, Vyazka and Razdolovka. The disputed one was hit by a guided aerial bomb.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has conducted nine attacks so far. The aggressor's strike directions are Chasov Yar, Ivanovskoye, as well as Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Three military clashes continue in the areas of the last two settlements.

The largest share of fighting continues to fall on Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already tried to break through our defense lines here 23 times. Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks near the settlements of Yevgenyevka, Novoselovka Pervaya, Severnoye, Netailovo, Yasnobrodovka, Nevelskoye; fighting continues in the area of Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Umansky. The situation is complicated, but controlled.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the enemy twice tried to push out our defenders, in particular in the direction of Georgievka, as well as Krasnogorovka, where the clash continues.

In the Vremovsky direction Ukrainian soldiers repelled five unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Staromayorsky. The invaders received a worthy rebuff and retreated.

In the Orekhovsky direction, Russian aircraft attacked in the area of Novoandrievka.

In the Dnieper direction the enemy twice attacked the Ukrainian defenders near Rynok, which is located on the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper river, but was not successful.

Finally, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff noted.