The enemy continues offensive operations: most of the fighting occurs in the Pokrovsky direction

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82078 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107515 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150361 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154383 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250604 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174207 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165457 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40600 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32636 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64870 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33141 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59001 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212105 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224639 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82078 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112963 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113856 views
The enemy continues offensive operations: most of the fighting occurs in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23284 views

The situation in the areas of military operations remains difficult, but is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with intense fighting concentrated in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy made 23 unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense line.

The enemy continues offensive operations in most directions. Most of the fighting takes place in the Donetsk region, specifically in the Pokrovsky direction, Reports UNN with reference to the information of the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas of military operations remains difficult, but fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes along the entire front has increased to 55.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders attacked twice near the village of Liptsy. The situation here is under control. The enemy launched a missile strike on the city of Kharkiv.

There were six military clashes in the Kupyansky direction during the day. The defense forces prevented the assault actions of the Russian invaders near the settlements of Ivanovka and Berestovo. In the area of Sinkovka, the battle continues. The enemy carried out air strikes near Novoplatonovka (kab), as well as Sergeyevka and Makeyevka (unguided missiles).

In the Luhansk direction, one Russian assault was repulsed in the Ternovi area.

In the Seversky direction, Russian troops carried out four attempts of attacking actions in the areas of Belogorovka, Klishcheyevka, Vyazka and Razdolovka. The disputed one was hit by a guided aerial bomb.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has conducted nine attacks so far. The aggressor's strike directions are Chasov Yar, Ivanovskoye, as well as Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Three military clashes continue in the areas of the last two settlements.

The largest share of fighting continues to fall on Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already tried to break through our defense lines here 23 times. Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks near the settlements of Yevgenyevka, Novoselovka Pervaya, Severnoye, Netailovo, Yasnobrodovka, Nevelskoye; fighting continues in the area of Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Umansky. The situation is complicated, but controlled.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the enemy twice tried to push out our defenders, in particular in the direction of Georgievka, as well as Krasnogorovka, where the clash continues.

In the Vremovsky direction Ukrainian soldiers repelled five unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Staromayorsky. The invaders received a worthy rebuff and retreated.

In the Orekhovsky direction, Russian aircraft attacked in the area of Novoandrievka.

In the Dnieper direction the enemy twice attacked the Ukrainian defenders near Rynok, which is located on the bridgehead on the Left Bank of the Dnieper river, but was not successful.

Finally, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff noted.

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
dniproDnipro
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
makiivkaMakiivka
berestoveBerestovo
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
dnieperDnieper
melitopolMelitopol
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

