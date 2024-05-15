One person was killed and 24 wounded in a series of shelling by Russian proxies in Kharkiv region over the last day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77427 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106416 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153446 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249887 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174008 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165275 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148306 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32712 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42099 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36326 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54683 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224363 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54683 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60705 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112829 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113735 views
Actual
One person was killed and 24 wounded in a series of shelling by Russian proxies in Kharkiv region over the last day

One person was killed and 24 wounded in a series of shelling by Russian proxies in Kharkiv region over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33804 views

One person was killed and 24 injured in a series of shelling by Russia in Kharkiv region on May 14. Residential buildings, an educational institution and civilian vehicles were damaged.

On May 14, Russian troops continued to massively shell Kharkiv region  with various types of weapons. In Kharkiv, three districts were shelled, resulting in 22 people being injured,  houses being damaged, and  an educational institution being damaged. In addition, one person was killed and two others were wounded in the enemy shelling of Vovchansk. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports. 

6:33, 16:20, 18:00, 20:15, 21:15, 21:45 м. Kharkiv. As a result of a series of attacks with various types of weapons on three districts of the city - S-300, UAVs, UMBP D-30 - private and apartment buildings, an educational institution, and civilian cars were damaged. 22 people were injured during the day

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.
  • 17:00 с. Slobozhanske a house was burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB.
  • 14:05 and 15:50. Vovchansk. Two people were wounded as a result of the shelling. 
  • 13:00 с. Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. Four private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. 
  • 11:55 м. Vovchansk. A 79-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling.
  • 11:45 Vovchansk TG, Lyman village, a private house and outbuildings were damaged, followed by the house catching fire.
  • 11:30 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Borova village, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS
  • May 14, 10:25 a.m. Vovchansk. A private house caught fire as a result of the shelling.

Addendum 

According to Syniehubov,  so far 2202 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 3533 from Kharkiv district, 79 from Bohodukhiv district and 2177 people have been evacuated by volunteers.   A total of 7991 people have been evacuated.

Regarding  ground engagements in the Kharkiv sector, the head of the RMA reported that  Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks, in particular, in the areas of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Liptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (rf) - Vovchansk, 3 combat engagements are still ongoing.

 In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy launched 16 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Lyman Pershyi - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Petropavlivka, Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichyha - Myasozharivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. The fighting continues. The enemy is not successful.

Number of victims of Russian strike increases in Kharkiv14.05.24, 22:27 • 47320 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
telegramTelegram
berestoveBerestovo
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising