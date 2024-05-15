One person was killed and 24 wounded in a series of shelling by Russian proxies in Kharkiv region over the last day

On May 14, Russian troops continued to massively shell Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. In Kharkiv, three districts were shelled, resulting in 22 people being injured, houses being damaged, and an educational institution being damaged. In addition, one person was killed and two others were wounded in the enemy shelling of Vovchansk. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

6:33, 16:20, 18:00, 20:15, 21:15, 21:45 м. Kharkiv. As a result of a series of attacks with various types of weapons on three districts of the city - S-300, UAVs, UMBP D-30 - private and apartment buildings, an educational institution, and civilian cars were damaged. 22 people were injured during the day - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

17:00 с. Slobozhanske a house was burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB.

14:05 and 15:50. Vovchansk. Two people were wounded as a result of the shelling.



13:00 с. Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. Four private houses were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.



11:55 м. Vovchansk. A 79-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling.



11:45 Vovchansk TG, Lyman village, a private house and outbuildings were damaged, followed by the house catching fire.



11:30 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Borova village, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling from an MLRS

May 14, 10:25 a.m. Vovchansk. A private house caught fire as a result of the shelling.



Addendum

According to Syniehubov, so far 2202 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuiv district, 3533 from Kharkiv district, 79 from Bohodukhiv district and 2177 people have been evacuated by volunteers. A total of 7991 people have been evacuated.

Regarding ground engagements in the Kharkiv sector, the head of the RMA reported that Ukrainian troops repelled 11 enemy attacks, in particular, in the areas of Hlyboke - Liptsi, Lukianske - Liptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (rf) - Vovchansk, 3 combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy launched 16 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Lyman Pershyi - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Petropavlivka, Kyslivka - Ivanivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichyha - Myasozharivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. The fighting continues. The enemy is not successful.

