Number of victims of Russian strike increases in Kharkiv

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79700 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107055 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149930 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154004 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250268 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174130 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165392 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148329 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225866 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34863 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44447 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38550 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62768 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56802 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250268 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224474 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79700 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56802 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62768 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112890 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113792 views
Number of victims of Russian strike increases in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47315 views

The number of victims of a Russian strike in Kharkiv on May 14 rose to 21, including 7 men, 11 women and 3 children, and damaged residential buildings, an educational institution, garages and cars.

The number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian strikes on the city on May 14 has risen to 21, the regional prosecutor's office reports, UNN .

Details

As of 20:58, the number of victims increased to 21: seven men, 11 women and three children

the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv came under fire.

A total of three hits were recorded on the territory of the district. One of the munitions hit a residential building, the other two hit the yard of a civilian building... About 20 multi-storey residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged. 15 garages were destroyed, four civilian cars were destroyed, and 13 other cars were damaged

the statement said.

The prosecutor's office announced the opening of criminal proceedings under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Context

On the afternoon of May 14, a powerful explosion occurred in Kharkiv, and an air raid was declared in the city and region. Initially, 15 people were reported injured.

More than 5 thousand people have been evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region to Kharkiv itself - Terekhov14.05.24, 19:25 • 26605 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising