Number of victims of Russian strike increases in Kharkiv

The number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian strikes on the city on May 14 has risen to 21, the regional prosecutor's office reports, UNN .

Details

As of 20:58, the number of victims increased to 21: seven men, 11 women and three children the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv came under fire.

A total of three hits were recorded on the territory of the district. One of the munitions hit a residential building, the other two hit the yard of a civilian building... About 20 multi-storey residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged. 15 garages were destroyed, four civilian cars were destroyed, and 13 other cars were damaged the statement said.

The prosecutor's office announced the opening of criminal proceedings under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war.

Context

On the afternoon of May 14, a powerful explosion occurred in Kharkiv, and an air raid was declared in the city and region. Initially, 15 people were reported injured.

