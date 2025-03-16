The U.S. sent more than 250 Venezuelan gang criminals to prison in El Salvador

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16251 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106485 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168454 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106160 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342770 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173390 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144742 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196092 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124811 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
The U.S. sent more than 250 Venezuelan gang criminals to prison in El Salvador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32464 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the deportation of approximately 250 members of the "Tren de Aragua" gang to El Salvador. The decision was made in accordance with the Foreign Enemies Act.

The U.S. sent more than 250 Venezuelan gang criminals to prison in El Salvador

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States has deported approximately 250 people believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang "Tren de Aragua" to El Salvador.

 This was reported by SWI, writes UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Sunday that under the Foreign Enemies Act, passed the day before, approximately 250 people believed to be members of the "Tren de Aragua" gang have been sent to El Salvador, where the country's president, Nayib Bukele, has offered to imprison them.

In addition, President Bukele also demanded that "two dangerous leaders" of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang and 21 of their most wanted members be sent to stand trial in El Salvador. The Salvadoran leader offered to hold these individuals in "very good prisons" for a fair price, which Rubio believes would save American taxpayers money.

President Bukele has once again demonstrated that he is not only the strongest security leader in our region, but also a great friend of the United States

- the chief U.S. diplomat added in his statement.

Rubio believed that Donald Trump is fulfilling the promises he made to the American people, and that the expulsion of hundreds of violent criminals would never have happened under any other U.S. president. To expedite the deportation of Tren de Aragua members, Trump decided this Saturday to invoke the Foreign Enemies Act, which was passed in 1798 and has not been used since World War II.

US arrests more than 20 thousand illegal immigrants in the first month of Trump's presidency27.02.25, 03:58 • 30634 views

These are wartime powers that allow citizens of a hostile country to be detained or deported without a hearing. Under these powers, all Venezuelans over the age of 14 who are believed to be members of the group who are in the United States and are not naturalized or lawful permanent residents are subject to detention, arrest, and deportation as enemy aliens.

However, before that, Federal Judge James Boasberg temporarily rejected the application of this law to five Venezuelans who were subject to deportation. The judge prohibited the deportation of these individuals and also ruled that any plane carrying them, whether taking off or in the air, must return to the United States.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump concluded an agreement with the government of El Salvador to host about 300 suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in a prison in the Central American country. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
