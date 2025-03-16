The U.S. sent more than 250 Venezuelan gang criminals to prison in El Salvador
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the deportation of approximately 250 members of the "Tren de Aragua" gang to El Salvador. The decision was made in accordance with the Foreign Enemies Act.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States has deported approximately 250 people believed to be members of the Venezuelan gang "Tren de Aragua" to El Salvador.
According to media reports, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Sunday that under the Foreign Enemies Act, passed the day before, approximately 250 people believed to be members of the "Tren de Aragua" gang have been sent to El Salvador, where the country's president, Nayib Bukele, has offered to imprison them.
In addition, President Bukele also demanded that "two dangerous leaders" of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang and 21 of their most wanted members be sent to stand trial in El Salvador. The Salvadoran leader offered to hold these individuals in "very good prisons" for a fair price, which Rubio believes would save American taxpayers money.
President Bukele has once again demonstrated that he is not only the strongest security leader in our region, but also a great friend of the United States
Rubio believed that Donald Trump is fulfilling the promises he made to the American people, and that the expulsion of hundreds of violent criminals would never have happened under any other U.S. president. To expedite the deportation of Tren de Aragua members, Trump decided this Saturday to invoke the Foreign Enemies Act, which was passed in 1798 and has not been used since World War II.
These are wartime powers that allow citizens of a hostile country to be detained or deported without a hearing. Under these powers, all Venezuelans over the age of 14 who are believed to be members of the group who are in the United States and are not naturalized or lawful permanent residents are subject to detention, arrest, and deportation as enemy aliens.
However, before that, Federal Judge James Boasberg temporarily rejected the application of this law to five Venezuelans who were subject to deportation. The judge prohibited the deportation of these individuals and also ruled that any plane carrying them, whether taking off or in the air, must return to the United States.
Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump concluded an agreement with the government of El Salvador to host about 300 suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in a prison in the Central American country.