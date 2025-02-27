US arrests more than 20 thousand illegal immigrants in the first month of Trump's presidency

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), more than 20,000 illegal immigrants have been detained in the United States. This number was calculated for the first month of Donald Trump's presidency in 2025. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Trump administration launched an immigration operation immediately after his inauguration. Thus, during the first few weeks, daily arrests were published.

The publication noted that the number of arrests by the US Immigration Service in communities has exceeded the figures of the Joe Biden administration. Last fiscal year, under Biden, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made about 33,000 such arrests.

President Trump and his administration are saving lives every day because of the actions the administration is taking to secure the border and deport illegal alien criminals. Hundreds of thousands of these people were allowed into this country illegally. The United States is sending them home and they will never be allowed to return, - Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem said on Wednesday.

Senior Trump officials have expressed frustration with the pace of arrests, which led to the resignation of the acting director of ICE last week.

According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, Trump has recently taken a number of steps to increase the number of arrests, including instructing ICE agents to track down and deport thousands of migrant children who entered the country without parents.

His administration is also considering the possibility of introducing wartime powers to expedite the deportation of some illegal immigrants.

Several other Trump administration directives have been challenged in court, including the most recent ruling by a federal judge in Seattle suspending Trump's executive order to halt refugee admissions and funding.

Recall

ICE has developed a four-step program to track and deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the United States. The Trump administration is reintroducing harsh immigration enforcement measures, including detention in courts.